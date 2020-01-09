Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 9 January 2020 it repurchased 200,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 212p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,007,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,007,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 29,900,843.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 January 2020