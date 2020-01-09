Anzeige
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Frankfurt
09.01.20
08:10 Uhr
25,550 Euro
-0,300
-1,16 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2019 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 21,928 Wavestone shares
  • € 484,769.42 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES42,433 shares€ 1,046,142.19115 transactions
SALES46,140 shares€ 1,146,561.29121 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2019

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capitalDateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
07/01/2019136905.407/01/201913007,680
07/02/2019150012,89507/02/201912005,230
07/03/201912065,376.607/03/201913178,282.1
07/05/201912275,912.9407/03/201915,000130,500
07/08/2019170017,545.0107/04/201911002,625
07/09/2019151413,415.507/05/201916158.7
07/10/2019180920,697.3807/08/2019180620,939.88
07/11/2019140010,27007/09/2019147512,456.26
07/12/201913609,285.5907/10/201913007,710
07/15/201912566,55807/11/2019153913,965.98
07/16/201911042,66707/12/201913027,845.3
07/17/2019169617,729.8307/15/201911002,580
07/19/201911002,56507/16/201912005,145
07/22/2019150013,14507/17/2019150012,975
07/23/2019140010,91007/18/201912005,065
07/24/2019196226,532.0607/19/201911,32835,092.13
07/24/201915,000138,50007/22/2019169418,701.22
07/25/201911,20031,745.0407/23/2019150013,780
07/26/2019194023,24307/24/201912316,461.09
07/29/201913007,33507/26/2019124608.4
07/30/201912014,964.8407/29/201913007,470
07/31/201911,00124,215.1907/30/2019140110,054.83
08/01/201912105,236.507/31/201915125.75
08/02/201911002,53008/01/2019140010,070
08/05/201911002,53008/02/2019140010,180
08/08/201911403,576.0108/05/201912005,080
08/09/201911012,580.708/06/201912005,085
08/12/20191125.408/07/201911002,575
08/13/201913007,704.9908/08/20191411,057.8
08/14/2019131795.1508/09/20191125.7
08/15/201912215,625.7108/12/201913007,755
08/19/201911539008/13/201911002,615
08/20/201911002,62008/14/2019140110,375.63
08/21/20191126.108/15/201911012,610.7
08/26/20191751,983.608/16/201913007,755
08/27/201912005,33508/19/201912005,245
08/28/201911002,66008/20/201911153,018.75
08/29/201911303,467.508/21/20191671,758.6
08/30/20191431,137.6508/23/201912205,808.99
09/02/201913007,99508/26/201912005,335
09/03/201911002,66008/27/201911002,690
09/05/201911283,40708/28/201911333,556.1
09/06/201913007,90508/29/201911002,680
09/09/201911002,61008/30/201911002,675
09/10/201911002,611.809/03/201913008,040
09/11/2019149212,696.0109/05/201911684,512.6
09/16/2019180020,90009/06/201912005,315
09/17/2019147812,123.909/09/20191922,415
09/18/201913358,532.0109/10/201911002,630
09/19/201912005,00509/11/201911544,020.29
09/20/201914019,875.0709/12/2019150013,055
09/23/2019170617,102.7809/13/201913007,995
09/24/201911002,36509/17/20191125.5
09/25/201911423,521.7609/18/201911002,580
09/26/201911052,587.709/19/201912907,292.51
09/27/2019143210,455.3909/20/201911012,540.05
09/30/20191972,371.6509/24/2019160014,595
10/01/2019173117,687.8609/25/201911012,519.95
10/02/201913307,747.5109/26/201911012,519.7
10/03/201912014,929.209/27/201913017,344.49
10/04/201913087,528.8109/30/201912205,400.01
10/07/201911112,662.3510/01/20191124.6
10/08/201911393,288.710/02/201913007,170
10/09/2019154012,892.9910/03/2019171417,631.8
10/10/201911,03023,870.2510/04/20191124.75
10/11/2019150011,19510/07/20191124.3
10/14/201912275,026.7110/08/2019150612,115.31
10/15/2019161013,502.2310/11/201911353,069.75
10/16/2019110216.510/15/201911002,250
10/17/2019170014,969.9910/16/201912004,375
10/18/201912365,078.210/17/201911202,577
10/21/201914008,84010/18/2019194320,872.55
10/22/201911002,21010/21/2019160013,590
10/24/201913638,107.510/22/201912064,597.9
10/25/2019160013,66510/23/201911002,255
10/28/2019160013,690.0210/24/201912004,505
10/29/201911002,22010/25/201911,00023,110
10/30/201912004,55010/28/201911002,335
10/31/201918180.410/29/2019147810,891.8
11/01/20191122.610/30/201911313,004.55
11/04/201911,00023,26010/31/2019116363.2
11/05/20191122.8511/01/201911012,297.6
11/06/201911,20026,50511/04/2019170017,360
11/07/201911,06222,583.5411/05/20191501,157.5
11/08/201912585,604.911/06/20191771,709.4
11/11/201911192,558.511/07/2019150010,850
11/12/201913006,42011/08/2019138830.3
11/13/201911002,13511/11/201912004,345
11/14/2019174215,408.3711/12/201912004,325
11/15/201913006,10511/13/201911002,165
11/19/201913457,267.7411/14/201911062,238.15
11/20/2019110210.511/15/201914008,265
11/21/20191891,882.3511/18/201914018,511.59
11/22/20191121.1511/19/201911934,095.9
11/26/201913006,650.0111/20/201912004,250
11/27/2019147710,907.1811/21/201913357,116.24
11/28/20191123.311/22/201912094,468.94
11/29/201913017,028.4111/25/201914008,785
12/02/201911,10025,870.0211/26/2019150011,280
12/04/201912215,222.2111/27/201913006,950.01
12/05/20191651,595.7511/28/201912014,713.31
12/06/201911002,49011/29/2019153212,702.62
12/09/201911002,50012/02/2019154713,373.27
12/11/201911002,49512/03/2019193421,779.2
12/12/201913017,465.0112/04/201911,20028,785
12/13/20191671,659.5512/05/201913007,464.99
12/16/2019169017,357.9912/06/201911002,505
12/17/2019150112,369.5912/10/201917,036176,251.8
12/18/201911503,73512/11/201911002,510
12/19/201912887,201.8112/12/20191125
12/20/2019144011,159.9812/13/201913017,509.86
12/23/2019164816,327.7912/16/2019170017,920
12/24/20191441,128.612/17/2019150112,509.62
12/27/201913488,939.0112/18/201911904,748.5
12/30/2019123586.512/19/2019140010,090
12/20/201912005,145
12/23/2019140010,210
12/24/201913007,770
12/27/201911002,595
12/30/201913007,740
12/31/2019169918,220.97

1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

