WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2019 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 21,928 Wavestone shares
- € 484,769.42 in cash
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares
- € 88,633.74 in cash
During the second half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:
|PURCHASES
|42,433 shares
|€ 1,046,142.19
|115 transactions
|SALES
|46,140 shares
|€ 1,146,561.29
|121 transactions
About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
|Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2019
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
|07/01/2019
|1
|36
|905.4
|07/01/2019
|1
|300
|7,680
|07/02/2019
|1
|500
|12,895
|07/02/2019
|1
|200
|5,230
|07/03/2019
|1
|206
|5,376.6
|07/03/2019
|1
|317
|8,282.1
|07/05/2019
|1
|227
|5,912.94
|07/03/2019
|1
|5,000
|130,500
|07/08/2019
|1
|700
|17,545.01
|07/04/2019
|1
|100
|2,625
|07/09/2019
|1
|514
|13,415.5
|07/05/2019
|1
|6
|158.7
|07/10/2019
|1
|809
|20,697.38
|07/08/2019
|1
|806
|20,939.88
|07/11/2019
|1
|400
|10,270
|07/09/2019
|1
|475
|12,456.26
|07/12/2019
|1
|360
|9,285.59
|07/10/2019
|1
|300
|7,710
|07/15/2019
|1
|256
|6,558
|07/11/2019
|1
|539
|13,965.98
|07/16/2019
|1
|104
|2,667
|07/12/2019
|1
|302
|7,845.3
|07/17/2019
|1
|696
|17,729.83
|07/15/2019
|1
|100
|2,580
|07/19/2019
|1
|100
|2,565
|07/16/2019
|1
|200
|5,145
|07/22/2019
|1
|500
|13,145
|07/17/2019
|1
|500
|12,975
|07/23/2019
|1
|400
|10,910
|07/18/2019
|1
|200
|5,065
|07/24/2019
|1
|962
|26,532.06
|07/19/2019
|1
|1,328
|35,092.13
|07/24/2019
|1
|5,000
|138,500
|07/22/2019
|1
|694
|18,701.22
|07/25/2019
|1
|1,200
|31,745.04
|07/23/2019
|1
|500
|13,780
|07/26/2019
|1
|940
|23,243
|07/24/2019
|1
|231
|6,461.09
|07/29/2019
|1
|300
|7,335
|07/26/2019
|1
|24
|608.4
|07/30/2019
|1
|201
|4,964.84
|07/29/2019
|1
|300
|7,470
|07/31/2019
|1
|1,001
|24,215.19
|07/30/2019
|1
|401
|10,054.83
|08/01/2019
|1
|210
|5,236.5
|07/31/2019
|1
|5
|125.75
|08/02/2019
|1
|100
|2,530
|08/01/2019
|1
|400
|10,070
|08/05/2019
|1
|100
|2,530
|08/02/2019
|1
|400
|10,180
|08/08/2019
|1
|140
|3,576.01
|08/05/2019
|1
|200
|5,080
|08/09/2019
|1
|101
|2,580.7
|08/06/2019
|1
|200
|5,085
|08/12/2019
|1
|1
|25.4
|08/07/2019
|1
|100
|2,575
|08/13/2019
|1
|300
|7,704.99
|08/08/2019
|1
|41
|1,057.8
|08/14/2019
|1
|31
|795.15
|08/09/2019
|1
|1
|25.7
|08/15/2019
|1
|221
|5,625.71
|08/12/2019
|1
|300
|7,755
|08/19/2019
|1
|15
|390
|08/13/2019
|1
|100
|2,615
|08/20/2019
|1
|100
|2,620
|08/14/2019
|1
|401
|10,375.63
|08/21/2019
|1
|1
|26.1
|08/15/2019
|1
|101
|2,610.7
|08/26/2019
|1
|75
|1,983.6
|08/16/2019
|1
|300
|7,755
|08/27/2019
|1
|200
|5,335
|08/19/2019
|1
|200
|5,245
|08/28/2019
|1
|100
|2,660
|08/20/2019
|1
|115
|3,018.75
|08/29/2019
|1
|130
|3,467.5
|08/21/2019
|1
|67
|1,758.6
|08/30/2019
|1
|43
|1,137.65
|08/23/2019
|1
|220
|5,808.99
|09/02/2019
|1
|300
|7,995
|08/26/2019
|1
|200
|5,335
|09/03/2019
|1
|100
|2,660
|08/27/2019
|1
|100
|2,690
|09/05/2019
|1
|128
|3,407
|08/28/2019
|1
|133
|3,556.1
|09/06/2019
|1
|300
|7,905
|08/29/2019
|1
|100
|2,680
|09/09/2019
|1
|100
|2,610
|08/30/2019
|1
|100
|2,675
|09/10/2019
|1
|100
|2,611.8
|09/03/2019
|1
|300
|8,040
|09/11/2019
|1
|492
|12,696.01
|09/05/2019
|1
|168
|4,512.6
|09/16/2019
|1
|800
|20,900
|09/06/2019
|1
|200
|5,315
|09/17/2019
|1
|478
|12,123.9
|09/09/2019
|1
|92
|2,415
|09/18/2019
|1
|335
|8,532.01
|09/10/2019
|1
|100
|2,630
|09/19/2019
|1
|200
|5,005
|09/11/2019
|1
|154
|4,020.29
|09/20/2019
|1
|401
|9,875.07
|09/12/2019
|1
|500
|13,055
|09/23/2019
|1
|706
|17,102.78
|09/13/2019
|1
|300
|7,995
|09/24/2019
|1
|100
|2,365
|09/17/2019
|1
|1
|25.5
|09/25/2019
|1
|142
|3,521.76
|09/18/2019
|1
|100
|2,580
|09/26/2019
|1
|105
|2,587.7
|09/19/2019
|1
|290
|7,292.51
|09/27/2019
|1
|432
|10,455.39
|09/20/2019
|1
|101
|2,540.05
|09/30/2019
|1
|97
|2,371.65
|09/24/2019
|1
|600
|14,595
|10/01/2019
|1
|731
|17,687.86
|09/25/2019
|1
|101
|2,519.95
|10/02/2019
|1
|330
|7,747.51
|09/26/2019
|1
|101
|2,519.7
|10/03/2019
|1
|201
|4,929.2
|09/27/2019
|1
|301
|7,344.49
|10/04/2019
|1
|308
|7,528.81
|09/30/2019
|1
|220
|5,400.01
|10/07/2019
|1
|111
|2,662.35
|10/01/2019
|1
|1
|24.6
|10/08/2019
|1
|139
|3,288.7
|10/02/2019
|1
|300
|7,170
|10/09/2019
|1
|540
|12,892.99
|10/03/2019
|1
|714
|17,631.8
|10/10/2019
|1
|1,030
|23,870.25
|10/04/2019
|1
|1
|24.75
|10/11/2019
|1
|500
|11,195
|10/07/2019
|1
|1
|24.3
|10/14/2019
|1
|227
|5,026.71
|10/08/2019
|1
|506
|12,115.31
|10/15/2019
|1
|610
|13,502.23
|10/11/2019
|1
|135
|3,069.75
|10/16/2019
|1
|10
|216.5
|10/15/2019
|1
|100
|2,250
|10/17/2019
|1
|700
|14,969.99
|10/16/2019
|1
|200
|4,375
|10/18/2019
|1
|236
|5,078.2
|10/17/2019
|1
|120
|2,577
|10/21/2019
|1
|400
|8,840
|10/18/2019
|1
|943
|20,872.55
|10/22/2019
|1
|100
|2,210
|10/21/2019
|1
|600
|13,590
|10/24/2019
|1
|363
|8,107.5
|10/22/2019
|1
|206
|4,597.9
|10/25/2019
|1
|600
|13,665
|10/23/2019
|1
|100
|2,255
|10/28/2019
|1
|600
|13,690.02
|10/24/2019
|1
|200
|4,505
|10/29/2019
|1
|100
|2,220
|10/25/2019
|1
|1,000
|23,110
|10/30/2019
|1
|200
|4,550
|10/28/2019
|1
|100
|2,335
|10/31/2019
|1
|8
|180.4
|10/29/2019
|1
|478
|10,891.8
|11/01/2019
|1
|1
|22.6
|10/30/2019
|1
|131
|3,004.55
|11/04/2019
|1
|1,000
|23,260
|10/31/2019
|1
|16
|363.2
|11/05/2019
|1
|1
|22.85
|11/01/2019
|1
|101
|2,297.6
|11/06/2019
|1
|1,200
|26,505
|11/04/2019
|1
|700
|17,360
|11/07/2019
|1
|1,062
|22,583.54
|11/05/2019
|1
|50
|1,157.5
|11/08/2019
|1
|258
|5,604.9
|11/06/2019
|1
|77
|1,709.4
|11/11/2019
|1
|119
|2,558.5
|11/07/2019
|1
|500
|10,850
|11/12/2019
|1
|300
|6,420
|11/08/2019
|1
|38
|830.3
|11/13/2019
|1
|100
|2,135
|11/11/2019
|1
|200
|4,345
|11/14/2019
|1
|742
|15,408.37
|11/12/2019
|1
|200
|4,325
|11/15/2019
|1
|300
|6,105
|11/13/2019
|1
|100
|2,165
|11/19/2019
|1
|345
|7,267.74
|11/14/2019
|1
|106
|2,238.15
|11/20/2019
|1
|10
|210.5
|11/15/2019
|1
|400
|8,265
|11/21/2019
|1
|89
|1,882.35
|11/18/2019
|1
|401
|8,511.59
|11/22/2019
|1
|1
|21.15
|11/19/2019
|1
|193
|4,095.9
|11/26/2019
|1
|300
|6,650.01
|11/20/2019
|1
|200
|4,250
|11/27/2019
|1
|477
|10,907.18
|11/21/2019
|1
|335
|7,116.24
|11/28/2019
|1
|1
|23.3
|11/22/2019
|1
|209
|4,468.94
|11/29/2019
|1
|301
|7,028.41
|11/25/2019
|1
|400
|8,785
|12/02/2019
|1
|1,100
|25,870.02
|11/26/2019
|1
|500
|11,280
|12/04/2019
|1
|221
|5,222.21
|11/27/2019
|1
|300
|6,950.01
|12/05/2019
|1
|65
|1,595.75
|11/28/2019
|1
|201
|4,713.31
|12/06/2019
|1
|100
|2,490
|11/29/2019
|1
|532
|12,702.62
|12/09/2019
|1
|100
|2,500
|12/02/2019
|1
|547
|13,373.27
|12/11/2019
|1
|100
|2,495
|12/03/2019
|1
|934
|21,779.2
|12/12/2019
|1
|301
|7,465.01
|12/04/2019
|1
|1,200
|28,785
|12/13/2019
|1
|67
|1,659.55
|12/05/2019
|1
|300
|7,464.99
|12/16/2019
|1
|690
|17,357.99
|12/06/2019
|1
|100
|2,505
|12/17/2019
|1
|501
|12,369.59
|12/10/2019
|1
|7,036
|176,251.8
|12/18/2019
|1
|150
|3,735
|12/11/2019
|1
|100
|2,510
|12/19/2019
|1
|288
|7,201.81
|12/12/2019
|1
|1
|25
|12/20/2019
|1
|440
|11,159.98
|12/13/2019
|1
|301
|7,509.86
|12/23/2019
|1
|648
|16,327.79
|12/16/2019
|1
|700
|17,920
|12/24/2019
|1
|44
|1,128.6
|12/17/2019
|1
|501
|12,509.62
|12/27/2019
|1
|348
|8,939.01
|12/18/2019
|1
|190
|4,748.5
|12/30/2019
|1
|23
|586.5
|12/19/2019
|1
|400
|10,090
|12/20/2019
|1
|200
|5,145
|12/23/2019
|1
|400
|10,210
|12/24/2019
|1
|300
|7,770
|12/27/2019
|1
|100
|2,595
|12/30/2019
|1
|300
|7,740
|12/31/2019
|1
|699
|18,220.97
1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZpqlsqaZ2/HyJtvZ8ZmamZjmm1nlpXFapKWxGdwY8mUbp5jx5qSap2VZm9im2pp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61653-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_090120-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free