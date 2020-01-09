WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2019 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

21,928 Wavestone shares

€ 484,769.42 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€ 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 42,433 shares € 1,046,142.19 115 transactions SALES 46,140 shares € 1,146,561.29 121 transactions

Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2019

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital 07/01/2019 1 36 905.4 07/01/2019 1 300 7,680 07/02/2019 1 500 12,895 07/02/2019 1 200 5,230 07/03/2019 1 206 5,376.6 07/03/2019 1 317 8,282.1 07/05/2019 1 227 5,912.94 07/03/2019 1 5,000 130,500 07/08/2019 1 700 17,545.01 07/04/2019 1 100 2,625 07/09/2019 1 514 13,415.5 07/05/2019 1 6 158.7 07/10/2019 1 809 20,697.38 07/08/2019 1 806 20,939.88 07/11/2019 1 400 10,270 07/09/2019 1 475 12,456.26 07/12/2019 1 360 9,285.59 07/10/2019 1 300 7,710 07/15/2019 1 256 6,558 07/11/2019 1 539 13,965.98 07/16/2019 1 104 2,667 07/12/2019 1 302 7,845.3 07/17/2019 1 696 17,729.83 07/15/2019 1 100 2,580 07/19/2019 1 100 2,565 07/16/2019 1 200 5,145 07/22/2019 1 500 13,145 07/17/2019 1 500 12,975 07/23/2019 1 400 10,910 07/18/2019 1 200 5,065 07/24/2019 1 962 26,532.06 07/19/2019 1 1,328 35,092.13 07/24/2019 1 5,000 138,500 07/22/2019 1 694 18,701.22 07/25/2019 1 1,200 31,745.04 07/23/2019 1 500 13,780 07/26/2019 1 940 23,243 07/24/2019 1 231 6,461.09 07/29/2019 1 300 7,335 07/26/2019 1 24 608.4 07/30/2019 1 201 4,964.84 07/29/2019 1 300 7,470 07/31/2019 1 1,001 24,215.19 07/30/2019 1 401 10,054.83 08/01/2019 1 210 5,236.5 07/31/2019 1 5 125.75 08/02/2019 1 100 2,530 08/01/2019 1 400 10,070 08/05/2019 1 100 2,530 08/02/2019 1 400 10,180 08/08/2019 1 140 3,576.01 08/05/2019 1 200 5,080 08/09/2019 1 101 2,580.7 08/06/2019 1 200 5,085 08/12/2019 1 1 25.4 08/07/2019 1 100 2,575 08/13/2019 1 300 7,704.99 08/08/2019 1 41 1,057.8 08/14/2019 1 31 795.15 08/09/2019 1 1 25.7 08/15/2019 1 221 5,625.71 08/12/2019 1 300 7,755 08/19/2019 1 15 390 08/13/2019 1 100 2,615 08/20/2019 1 100 2,620 08/14/2019 1 401 10,375.63 08/21/2019 1 1 26.1 08/15/2019 1 101 2,610.7 08/26/2019 1 75 1,983.6 08/16/2019 1 300 7,755 08/27/2019 1 200 5,335 08/19/2019 1 200 5,245 08/28/2019 1 100 2,660 08/20/2019 1 115 3,018.75 08/29/2019 1 130 3,467.5 08/21/2019 1 67 1,758.6 08/30/2019 1 43 1,137.65 08/23/2019 1 220 5,808.99 09/02/2019 1 300 7,995 08/26/2019 1 200 5,335 09/03/2019 1 100 2,660 08/27/2019 1 100 2,690 09/05/2019 1 128 3,407 08/28/2019 1 133 3,556.1 09/06/2019 1 300 7,905 08/29/2019 1 100 2,680 09/09/2019 1 100 2,610 08/30/2019 1 100 2,675 09/10/2019 1 100 2,611.8 09/03/2019 1 300 8,040 09/11/2019 1 492 12,696.01 09/05/2019 1 168 4,512.6 09/16/2019 1 800 20,900 09/06/2019 1 200 5,315 09/17/2019 1 478 12,123.9 09/09/2019 1 92 2,415 09/18/2019 1 335 8,532.01 09/10/2019 1 100 2,630 09/19/2019 1 200 5,005 09/11/2019 1 154 4,020.29 09/20/2019 1 401 9,875.07 09/12/2019 1 500 13,055 09/23/2019 1 706 17,102.78 09/13/2019 1 300 7,995 09/24/2019 1 100 2,365 09/17/2019 1 1 25.5 09/25/2019 1 142 3,521.76 09/18/2019 1 100 2,580 09/26/2019 1 105 2,587.7 09/19/2019 1 290 7,292.51 09/27/2019 1 432 10,455.39 09/20/2019 1 101 2,540.05 09/30/2019 1 97 2,371.65 09/24/2019 1 600 14,595 10/01/2019 1 731 17,687.86 09/25/2019 1 101 2,519.95 10/02/2019 1 330 7,747.51 09/26/2019 1 101 2,519.7 10/03/2019 1 201 4,929.2 09/27/2019 1 301 7,344.49 10/04/2019 1 308 7,528.81 09/30/2019 1 220 5,400.01 10/07/2019 1 111 2,662.35 10/01/2019 1 1 24.6 10/08/2019 1 139 3,288.7 10/02/2019 1 300 7,170 10/09/2019 1 540 12,892.99 10/03/2019 1 714 17,631.8 10/10/2019 1 1,030 23,870.25 10/04/2019 1 1 24.75 10/11/2019 1 500 11,195 10/07/2019 1 1 24.3 10/14/2019 1 227 5,026.71 10/08/2019 1 506 12,115.31 10/15/2019 1 610 13,502.23 10/11/2019 1 135 3,069.75 10/16/2019 1 10 216.5 10/15/2019 1 100 2,250 10/17/2019 1 700 14,969.99 10/16/2019 1 200 4,375 10/18/2019 1 236 5,078.2 10/17/2019 1 120 2,577 10/21/2019 1 400 8,840 10/18/2019 1 943 20,872.55 10/22/2019 1 100 2,210 10/21/2019 1 600 13,590 10/24/2019 1 363 8,107.5 10/22/2019 1 206 4,597.9 10/25/2019 1 600 13,665 10/23/2019 1 100 2,255 10/28/2019 1 600 13,690.02 10/24/2019 1 200 4,505 10/29/2019 1 100 2,220 10/25/2019 1 1,000 23,110 10/30/2019 1 200 4,550 10/28/2019 1 100 2,335 10/31/2019 1 8 180.4 10/29/2019 1 478 10,891.8 11/01/2019 1 1 22.6 10/30/2019 1 131 3,004.55 11/04/2019 1 1,000 23,260 10/31/2019 1 16 363.2 11/05/2019 1 1 22.85 11/01/2019 1 101 2,297.6 11/06/2019 1 1,200 26,505 11/04/2019 1 700 17,360 11/07/2019 1 1,062 22,583.54 11/05/2019 1 50 1,157.5 11/08/2019 1 258 5,604.9 11/06/2019 1 77 1,709.4 11/11/2019 1 119 2,558.5 11/07/2019 1 500 10,850 11/12/2019 1 300 6,420 11/08/2019 1 38 830.3 11/13/2019 1 100 2,135 11/11/2019 1 200 4,345 11/14/2019 1 742 15,408.37 11/12/2019 1 200 4,325 11/15/2019 1 300 6,105 11/13/2019 1 100 2,165 11/19/2019 1 345 7,267.74 11/14/2019 1 106 2,238.15 11/20/2019 1 10 210.5 11/15/2019 1 400 8,265 11/21/2019 1 89 1,882.35 11/18/2019 1 401 8,511.59 11/22/2019 1 1 21.15 11/19/2019 1 193 4,095.9 11/26/2019 1 300 6,650.01 11/20/2019 1 200 4,250 11/27/2019 1 477 10,907.18 11/21/2019 1 335 7,116.24 11/28/2019 1 1 23.3 11/22/2019 1 209 4,468.94 11/29/2019 1 301 7,028.41 11/25/2019 1 400 8,785 12/02/2019 1 1,100 25,870.02 11/26/2019 1 500 11,280 12/04/2019 1 221 5,222.21 11/27/2019 1 300 6,950.01 12/05/2019 1 65 1,595.75 11/28/2019 1 201 4,713.31 12/06/2019 1 100 2,490 11/29/2019 1 532 12,702.62 12/09/2019 1 100 2,500 12/02/2019 1 547 13,373.27 12/11/2019 1 100 2,495 12/03/2019 1 934 21,779.2 12/12/2019 1 301 7,465.01 12/04/2019 1 1,200 28,785 12/13/2019 1 67 1,659.55 12/05/2019 1 300 7,464.99 12/16/2019 1 690 17,357.99 12/06/2019 1 100 2,505 12/17/2019 1 501 12,369.59 12/10/2019 1 7,036 176,251.8 12/18/2019 1 150 3,735 12/11/2019 1 100 2,510 12/19/2019 1 288 7,201.81 12/12/2019 1 1 25 12/20/2019 1 440 11,159.98 12/13/2019 1 301 7,509.86 12/23/2019 1 648 16,327.79 12/16/2019 1 700 17,920 12/24/2019 1 44 1,128.6 12/17/2019 1 501 12,509.62 12/27/2019 1 348 8,939.01 12/18/2019 1 190 4,748.5 12/30/2019 1 23 586.5 12/19/2019 1 400 10,090 12/20/2019 1 200 5,145 12/23/2019 1 400 10,210 12/24/2019 1 300 7,770 12/27/2019 1 100 2,595 12/30/2019 1 300 7,740 12/31/2019 1 699 18,220.97

1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

