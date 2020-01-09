TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the lease to Transactis of 2,350 m² in its Delta office building at Nanterre Préfecture

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, announces the signature of a lease with Transactis covering 2,350 m² of the recently renovated 15,000 m² Delta building.

This 2,350 m² let to Transactis, a billing and payments subsidiary of Societe Generale and La Banque Postale, boosts Delta's occupancy to 72%, underlining the appeal of Nanterre, helped by the shops and services lining the Terrasses de l'Arche main street. Its proximity to the Nanterre-Préfecture RER suburban rail station with two more planned - RER E (Eole) and Metro line 15 under the Grand Paris development project - makes Delta easily accessible and strategically located near Europe's leading business district: La Défense.

The building has been redesigned to give tenants the best possible technical experience (size of spaces, reversible cassette aircon/heating) with a new friendly contemporary restaurant space and light and airy modern lobbies.

"Following a major renovation completed in early 2019, the Delta building now provides pleasant and practical office spaces with maximum accessibility. Société de la Tour Eiffel is delighted to welcome Transactis, whose arrival underlines our excellent letting momentum". Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

JLL advised the tenant on the deal.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel



A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on NYSE Euronext Paris, the company pursues a strategy focused on the ownership and the development of quality offices let to companies of all sizes and in all sectors. The company's portfolio stood at 1,804 million Euros for close to 800,000 sq. m of assets mainly located in the Greater Paris as at 30 June 2019.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France



www.societetoureiffel.com

