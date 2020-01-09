Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2020) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE), industry-leading providers of recreational sports facilities across North America, announced today, that it will not be renewing the operating lease of its Victoria Park ice rink facility, located in Toronto, ON.

"After serving the GTA hockey community over the past 15 years at this facility, we have decided not to renew the lease at Victoria Park. Canlan's operations will cease at this location on March 31, 2020," said Michael Gellard, Executive Vice President of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. "We would like to thank our facility staff and various user groups for the past 15 years of patronage. We encourage our customers to contact any one of our five other Canlan locations in the GTA and surrounding area for ice time," added Mr. Gellard.

Ice Sports Scarborough - 416-412-0404

Ice Sports York - 416-661-5900

Ice Sports Etobicoke - 416-247-5742

Ice Sports Oakville - 905-845-6989

Ice sports Oshawa - 905-725-6951

Website: www.icesports.com

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities with 19 facilities in Canada and the United States with 53 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words like "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "indicates" or similar expressions. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors set forth in reports and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time.

For more information:

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Michael F. Gellard

Executive Vice President

604 736 9207

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51291