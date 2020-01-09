Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: HALF YEAR ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT 09-Jan-2020 / 18:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HALF YEAR ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT La Plaine Saint Denis, January 09, 2019 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract. Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2019: · 145,236 shares · 169,783.75 euros As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation: · 172,558 shares · 146,195.22 euros Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2019 and ending December 31st, 2019, the following transactions were executed: · 526 transactions purchase · 595 transactions sale Over the same period, the traded volumes were: · Purchase: 324,650 shares and 410,887.38 euros · Sale: 389,229 titres and 513,326.95 euros ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands on its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,000 people. For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Grégoire Saint Marc, Relations Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 94 showroomprive@actus.fr Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Alexandra Prisa, Press Relations + 33 1 76 21 50 16 + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net aprisa@actus.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HEUUOSUYQE [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 950579 End of Announcement EQS News Service 950579 09-Jan-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=950579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=67799d378c0c7498a3758e6738ff22f5&application_id=950579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

