Premium Finance Company National Partners Names Brian Soder Senior VP

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / National Partners PFco, a leading premium finance company, has named Brian Soder, senior vice president, sales. He'll work with independent agents and brokers nationally in meeting their insureds' premium-finance needs.

Soder was most recently senior vice president, national accounts, with AFS/IBEX, and has other prior experience in the premium finance industry.

National Partners focuses on providing commercial premium finance solutions to brokers, agents and insureds simply and efficiently with its cutting-edge technology. Founded in 2016, it became a subsidiary of WebBank in April 2019. National Partners has attracted a fast-growing clientele ranging from local independent insurance agencies to top-10 national brokers.

"Brian knows that insurance professionals and business owners need easy, reliable and profitable solutions," said National Partners CEO Bruce Lundy. "Our clients will benefit from his deep expertise and total client focus."

At AFS/IBEX, he was responsible for cultivating long-term relationships, client retention, maximizing revenue and growth opportunities, pricing, portfolio analysis, and credit review. He'll have similar duties at National Partners.

"National Partners has quickly developed a reputation for providing best-in-class services to its agency partners," Soder said. "Their team's deep experience, plus an entrepreneurial environment, allows for creativity and the ability to offer our clients unique solutions and additional efficiencies."

He is a graduate of Rutgers University.

About National Partners

Dedicated to providing the highest standards in the premium finance industry, National Partners works with clients of all sizes through its commercial insurance agent and broker relationships. Responsive service, ease of use and creative solutions are its hallmarks. It also offers funding programs to third-party premium finance companies, often those affiliated with agents, brokers and MGAs, so that these smaller premium finance companies can access capital to grow and expand.

National Partners provides a variety of additional services to the premium finance industry, including profit-sharing models, private-label servicing, and premium-finance loan purchase facilities. In addition to its Denver headquarters, it has regional offices in Chicago, New York City, Orange County, California, and Tampa, Florida.

More information is available at www.nationalpartners.com or by contacting National Partners at 800-506-8901 or info@nationalpartners.com.

About WebBank

WebBank is the bank behind today's growing, customer-centric brands. It is a national issuer of online consumer and small business loans through brand partners that include retailers, OEMs, and financial technology companies. In addition, WebBank is a leader in digital lending, driving innovation in financial products through its strategic partner relationships. The Bank is dedicated to providing customized credit products and solutions to both SMBs and consumers as a best-in-class provider of compliance, capital, and oversight management for strategic partner platforms.

Organized in 1997, WebBank is an FDIC-insured, Utah-chartered industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. WebBank is owned by Steel Partners Holding Corp (SPLP). For more information on WebBank, visit www.webbank.com.

Media contact: Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, 508-647-0705, Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: National Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572627/Premium-Finance-Company-National-Partners-Names-Brian-Soder-Senior-VP