Skyview Capital, LLC: Skyview Capital Signs On As Official Sponsor Of Juventus Academy Los Angeles Invitational Soccer Tournament

Skyview Capital Takes The Lead In LA's Most Prestigious Youth Soccer Tournament Taking Place January 11-12, 2020 at the Glendale Sports Complex, Glendale, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / As part of the company's ongoing initiatives to support youth development through sport in the Los Angeles community, global private investment firm Skyview Capital, LLC www.skyviewcapital.com has become the official sponsor for the upcoming Juventus Academy Los Angeles Invitational Soccer Tournament taking place at the Glendale Sports Complex on January 11 and 12.

Presented by sports and marketing agency EDGE Americas Sports, the Juventus Academy operates a multi-city soccer training program aimed at helping young soccer players get their game to the next level. The Academy features noted professional coaches who provide the best in technical training, inspiration and education aimed at helping youngsters 6-18 years old on the field - and off.

Skyview Capital will showcase the company's black and gold logo atop six 18-foot high banner flags surrounding the field and roll out a line of top flight, customized, Champions League quality footballs. Skyview Capital will also be on hand to present the winners in each age group with event-specific gold trophies and exclusive medals coming directly from the Juventus Academy in Turin, Italy.

Skyview Capital Founder and CEO Alex Soltani was introduced to the Juventus Academy Los Angeles by longtime friend and World Cup Champion footballer Alessandro Del Piero, universally hailed as the greatest Italian soccer player of his generation and one of FIFA's top 100 football players of all time. In addition to serving as a co-owner of the Los Angeles Juventus Academy, Del Piero is also a celebrated former Captain of the Juventus squad during the team's most successful run in Serie A and Champions League competition.

"Juventus Academy is an extraordinary organization that deserves community and corporate support. The caring professionals at Juventus deliver a message to kids - including my own - how commitment, focus and smart choices will not only help them successfully compete in soccer, but help guide them through life," said Soltani.

"We are extremely pleased to announce Skyview Capital as the official sponsor of the Juventus Academy Los Angeles Invitational Soccer Tournament. True to the company's name, a key objective of Juventus Academy is to show youngsters that the sky is the limit when they apply themselves, learn teamwork and practice good sportsmanship," said Jeffrey Whalen, CEO and Co-Founder of EDGE Americas Sports.

About Juventus Academy Los Angeles: The Juventus Academy Los Angeles conducts year-round soccer training and participates in match play open to youngsters ages 6-18. The Academy's top flight coaching staff utilizes the exclusive and most advanced training methodology provided by the Juventus FC in Turin, Italy. The same methodology that has produced World Cup Champions and many of the best soccer players across generations. The Academy's aim is to get all players to the next level. Learn more at: https://jacademy.juventus.com/en/academies/los_angeles/.

About EDGE Americas Sports: EDGE Americas Sports is a sports and marketing agency focused on consumer products licensing, operating the Juventus Academy Los Angeles, sponsorship and promotions. The agency was created with a singular aim to create the most inspired merchandise anywhere in the market - products that add to the celebration and emotion of that one moment, and currently licenses consumer products for championship football teams. The agency has offices in Los Angeles and Torino, and representatives in New York City, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Santiago. Learn more at www.edgeamericas.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC: Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview Capital systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview Capital has successfully completed more than 25 transactions within its target market verticals. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

# # #

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

Skyview Capital (Media Relations)

steve@ssapr.com

+1 818.222.4000

Jeffrey Whalen

EDGE Americas Sports

jwhalen@edgeamericas.com

+1 818. 324.0532

SOURCE: Skyview Capital, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572630/Skyview-Capital-Signs-On-As-Official-Sponsor-Of-Juventus-Academy-Los-Angeles-Invitational-Soccer-Tournament