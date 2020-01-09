Web Presence: Denise Gibbs Helps Her Local, Underserved Community Shine, Find Hope, and Thrive

Denise Gibbs of Riverbank, CA has over 30 years of experience in human resources and helping people from every walk of life.

MODESTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Denise Gibbs loves helping people. It's in her blood. Just look at her history--over 30 years in human resources and social work. Denise Gibbs has helped a countless number of people better their lives all from underserved populations including low-income families, seniors, victims of domestic violence, and those incarcerated for non-violent crimes.

"I was put on this earth to help people make better lives for themselves," said Denise Gibbs. "A lot of people I meet feel trapped, victimized, abused, and like they are unworthy of a better life. I'm here to say they are worthy of a better life, and here's how you can get it."

Gibbs has a Bachelor's of Arts in Social Work from Chico State University, a Human Resources Certificate from the University of the Pacific, and is licensed in Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, Community Care. In 2017, Gibbs won the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for her dedication to senior healthcare. She has led the development of handbooks, policies, and procedures for a number of non-profit agencies and has ensured compliance adherence at a local, state, and federal level.

"I want my community to thrive," said Denise Gibbs. "Everyone should have a fair shot to do so. There are so many people from underserved communities that get pushed down, run into barriers and stigmas. But they always pull themselves up, dust off, and find a way to soldier on. They ask for help when they need it. It's people like this that we want in our labor force; that we want leading our community. I am proud of my community and I am proud to help it thrive."

About Denise Gibbs

Denise Gibbs has a background in management and human resources for 30 years with experience in overseeing staff in multiple locations at a time. Throughout the years, Denise Gibbs has developed personnel handbooks as well as policies and procedures for non-profit agencies. Denise has provided audits for local, state and federal government agencies. She has dedicated her life to working with those in need, such as low-income families, senior citizens, victims of domestic violence, and has advocated for those incarcerated. Denise Gibbs is also a dedicated wife for 32 years.

