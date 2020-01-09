Technavio has been monitoring the global shrimp feed market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increase in shrimp farming practices. In addition, the rise in the use of prebiotics in shrimp feed is anticipated to boost the growth of the shrimp feed market.

The rising consumer demand for healthy and fresh shrimp has led to a significant rise in the adoption of shrimp farming over recent years. In addition, improvements in shrimp farming and the adoption of intensive farming methods with industrialized processes has enhanced shrimp farming across the world. Over the next decade, the global consumption of shrimp is expected to grow by over 11%. These factors are expected to increase the demand for high-quality shrimp feed during the forecast period.

Major Five Shrimp Feed Market Companies:

Avanti Feeds

Avanti Feeds operates the business across segments such as Shrimp Feed, Shrimp Processing, and Power. The company offers a wide range of shrimp feed. Some of the key offerings of the company include PROFEED, TITAN, MANAMEI, CHAMP, CLASSIC, and SCAMPRO.

BioMar

BioMar operates the business across segments such as Salmon, Trout, Sea bass, Sea bream, Sturgeon, Tilapia, Shrimp, Hatchery products, and Other species. The company offers a wide range of shrimp feed products. LARVIVA zoea, LARVIVA mysis, EFICO Exia, LARVIVA PL 200, LARVIVA nursery 0.5 mm, and LARVIVA PL 400 are some of the key offerings of the company.

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Charoen Pokphand Foods operates the business across segments such as Feed, Farm, and Food. The company offers a wide range of shrimp feed products. Blanca 7701, Blanca 7702, Blanca 7704S, Starfeed 5001, Starfeed 5003, and Starfeed 5004S are some of the key offerings of the company.

Neovia

Neovia operates the business across segments such as Complete feed, Aquaculture, Petcare, Premix firm-services, Additives and ingredients, Animal health, and Analysis laboratories. The company offers EPIFEED DRY-150, EPIFEED-LHF 1, EPIBAL 300, EPIBAL 500, Nova Elite Shrimp, Nova Classic Shrimp, and others under its subsidiaries Epicore and Balnova.

Nutreco

Nutreco operates the business across segments such as Trouw Nutrition and Skretting. The company offers a wide range of shrimp feed products. Some of the key offerings include PL, Optiline, Lorica, Vitalis 2.5, Setline, Mega, Tomboy, and others.

Shrimp Feed Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Grower

Finisher

Starter

Shrimp Feed Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

