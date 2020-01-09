Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872694 ISIN: CA4296951094 Ticker-Symbol: 28Y 
Frankfurt
09.01.20
08:05 Uhr
5,550 Euro
-0,100
-1,77 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGH LINER FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIGH LINER FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,450
5,700
21:06
5,500
5,650
20:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HIGH LINER FOODS
HIGH LINER FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIGH LINER FOODS INC5,550-1,77 %