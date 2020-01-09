Technavio has been monitoring the global small animal imaging market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 959.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rise in clinical trials in developing nations. In addition, the rise in the number of veterinarians in developed countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the small animal imaging market.

Before testing drugs on human participants, they are often tested on small animals for various drug development studies, and to ensure drug safety. With the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the number of clinical trials on small animals has increased significantly around the world, especially in the developing countries of Asia. Moreover, factors such as easy access to a large population of small animals, availability of skilled workforce, favorable market reforms, strong intellectual property, and improved clinical infrastructure have also contributed to the rise in the number of clinical trials in developing nations. This has increased the use of small animal imaging systems in various stages of drug development. Therefore, the rise in the number of clinical trials in developing countries is crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Small Animal Imaging Market Companies:

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Aspect Imaging Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Medical Solutions, Pre-clinical Solutions, and Advanced Industrial Solutions. M3 Compact MRI is the key product offering of the company. It is an MRI system intended for the dedicated imaging of mice.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. operates the business across segments such as Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) and Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies (BEST). SkyScan 1276 is the key offering of the company. It is a desk-top in vivo micro-CT with continuously variable magnification for scanning small laboratory animals and biological samples.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates the business across segments such as Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Material Solutions, and Document Solutions. The company offers Vevo 3100 Imaging System. It is a micro-ultrasound imaging system used for in vivo studies in small animals.

Heska Corp.

Heska Corp. operates the business across segments such as Core Companion Animal and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals. Cuattro DR HD is the key offering of the company. It is a high-resolution digital radiography used for small animal imaging.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. operates the business across segments such as Companion Animal Group, Water, Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy, and Other. ImageVue DR50 Digital Imaging System and ImageVue CR20 Digital Imaging System are some of the key offerings of the company.

Technavio has segmented the Small Animal Imaging market based on the technology and region.

Small Animal Imaging Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Optical imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging

Nuclear imaging

Other technology

Small Animal Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

