Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813534 ISIN: US1167941087 Ticker-Symbol: BKD 
Stuttgart
09.01.20
11:37 Uhr
46,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,600
46,600
21:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRUKER
BRUKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRUKER CORPORATION46,0000,00 %