SDLP - Changes to the Board of Directors

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Partners LLC (OTCQB: SDLPF) ("SDLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors effective January 9, 2020.

Chairman of the Board, Harald Thorstein, and Bert Bekker have decided to step down from the Board of Directors.

Anthony R. Horton has joined the Board of Directors as an Elected Director with a term expiring at the AGM in 2021 and will serve on the conflicts committee. Mr. Horton is a senior executive with more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Energy Future Holdings. Currently, he chairs and serves on multiple boards of energy and technology companies and has a strong track record in capital markets, operations, mergers and acquisitions.

John Darlington, an Appointed Director since 2018, has become an Elected Director with a term expiring at the AGM in 2020.

Keith MacDonald, Director, commented: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Harald and Bert for their leadership and significant contributions to the Company since its inception in 2012. We wish them well in all future pursuits.

Tony has come highly recommended by many in the energy and finance industries. We look forward to working together to maximize the value of SDLP for its stakeholders."



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

