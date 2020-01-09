Milestone instrument placed with Cenata GmbH in Germany

More than 30 diagnostic assays, including eight FDA approved tests available for the system

Launch of new PowerFecal Pro Kit automating microbiome sample preparation

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard:QIA) today announced the 2,500th placement of QIAsymphony, the leading Sample to Insight workflow automation solution for molecular laboratories worldwide, in Tübingen, Germany.

Cenata GmbH is a medically led genetic diagnostic laboratory offering prenatal testing, and repeat customer of the QIAsymphony, purchasing this milestone QIAsymphony SP as the third unit in their lab, expanding capabilities for circulating DNA purification and other applications.

"The QIAsymphony in our lab is in near-constant use," explains Dr. Karina Häbig, Scientific Coordinator of Cenata GmbH in Germany. "For our non-invasive prenatal testing applications, especially the Harmony Test, it gives us consistent results with automation while lowering our hands-on time and ensuring quality."

"2,500 cumulative QIAsymphony placements represent a great milestone for QIAGEN and are proof-point for a new era in laboratory automation that began in 2008. Today, QIAsymphony is considered a trusted workhorse in molecular testing labs worldwide whose continuous enhancements and ongoing menu expansion enabled numerous breakthroughs in science and helped diagnostic decision making to improve outcomes for over a million patients," said Thierry Bernard, Interim CEO of QIAGEN and Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area. "And the remarkable success story is not over yet. Building on the established market leading position for QIAsymphony, we are further expanding the system's capabilities. The new QIAsymphony PowerFecal Kits add to the growing number of applications that cover different sample types and testing technologies from liquid biopsies to tissue samples, from PCR to NGS."

Marking this milestone, QIAGEN is also launching the new QIAsymphony PowerFecal Pro DNA Kit to automate the gold standard microbiome sample prep kit. Extracting microbiome DNA from gut, stool, and soil samples can be difficult. These sample types often contain high levels of substances like heme, lipids and polysaccharides which cloud true quantities of DNA, creating results that may not reflect actual biodiversity. The new QIAsymphony PowerFecal Pro DNA Kit uses patented Inhibitor Removal Technology (IRT) to clean impurities from samples and reveal the DNA of a more diverse population of bacteria and fungi.

Benefits of the QIAsymphony PowerFecal Pro DNA Kit at a glance

Efficient lysis of bacteria and fungi in all stool and soil samples

Automating the procedure on the QIAsymphony SP for reproducible medium to high throughput purification of DNA

Recovering inhibitor-free DNA, ready to use directly in downstream next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications

Achieving unbiased results that accurately represent sample alpha diversity

QIAsymphony was first launched as a stand-alone sample processing unit in 2008 and since then has been expanded with new modules for assay setup and detection to run a growing menu of kits for a nearly unlimited number of applications in oncology, genetics testing, infectious disease and human ID, enabling customers in Life Sciences and Diagnostics to gain valuable insights from their samples. QIAsymphony has the broadest test menu of any platform in its category in Europe and other markets and offers the unique ability to handle laboratory-developed tests. Additional information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com/us/products/instruments-and-automation/nucleic-acid-purification/qiasymphony-spas-instruments/orderinginformation.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2019, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, launches, regulatory submissions, collaborations, markets, strategy, taxes or operating results, including without limitation its expected net sales, net sales of particular products (including anticipated sales of its QuantiFERON latent TB Test, its portfolio of next generation sequencing solutions and QIAstat-Dx), adjusted net sales, adjusted diluted earnings per share results, product launches (including anticipated launches of digital PCR products, a new version of its QuantiFERON-TB test, QuantiFERON-TB Access, the QIAstat-Dx panel for respiratory conditions and a CE-IVD marked panel for meningitis), placements of QIAsymphony modular PCR instruments, improvements in operating and financial leverage, currency movements against the U.S. dollar, and plans for investment in its portfolio and share repurchase commitments, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics); variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes; the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

