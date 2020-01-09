The global soil treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005668/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global soil treatment market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rapid urbanization in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Malaysia, and Mexico has led to the growth of new industries and the adoption of the latest technologies. This has increased the demand for a wide range of raw materials for industrial applications. In addition, the growing global population has significantly increased the pressure on industries such as agriculture and paper and pulp. This has increased the need for the adoption of effective soil treatment methods to improve the quality of the soil. Moreover, the increased use of biopesticides and herbicides in the agricultural industry has further necessitated the demand for soil treatment methods, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30389

As per Technavio, the introduction of biopesticides will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Soil Treatment Market: Introduction of Biopesticides

Factors such as the rising demand for quality food, eco-friendly nature of biopesticides, and growing consumer awareness about health are increasing the demand for biopesticides. These pesticides are derived from natural sources such as bacteria, plants, fungi, and certain minerals and have minimal or no harmful effects on the environment. The active ingredients in biopesticides are specific to the targeted pests. For example, fungi that are used to control weeds are different from the fungi that kill insects. Many such benefits offered by biopesticides are increasing their popularity among end-users. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global soil treatment market during the forecast period.

"The rising demand for herbicides for weed control and the implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Soil Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global soil treatment marketbyproduct (soil protection, organic amendments, and pH adjuster), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the high market penetration by prominent companies and the growing need to prevent crop loss caused by pest attacks and natural changes.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005668/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/