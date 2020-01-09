GOLO's commitment to eco-delivery included travelling 365,000 km last year without any carbon emissions, enough to travel 9 times around the Earth

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) estimates that its commitment to eco-delivery of everyday items saved *71 metric tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere in 2019. GOLO's commitment to eco-delivery included travelling 365,000 km last year without any carbon emissions, enough to travel 9 times around the Earth.

The mobile order-ahead service is unique in the industry because it offers pick-up and eco-delivery of everyday items in high-density areas in Montreal and Toronto. GOLO only uses electric vehicles, runners and cyclists for delivery, minimizing its overall environmental impact.

The company's other significant sustainability initiatives in 2019 included offering free eco-delivery in support of climate change action. The company bought $7,000 Canadian dollars-worth of carbon credits through the Gold Standard, and funded reforestation and cleaner energy projects worldwide.

GOLO offers pick-up and eco-delivery of everyday items including restaurant meals, pharmacy, and other specialty retail and services. The company achieved over 80% growth in deliveries since the start of its free eco-delivery campaign in late September, compared to the previous three-month period.

"GOLO is uniquely positioned to make an impact on people's lives on a personal and on a social level. Our technology connects people in high-density buildings such as office towers, corporate campuses, and residential towers. GOLO delivers significant benefits that go beyond the transaction. We are uniquely positioned to help people make sustainable changes without losing site of the modern, technology-driven world we share," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

The company also signed partnerships with well-known Canadian real estate companies Canderel Properties, Cominar Properties, and Redbourne Properties to service noteworthy buildings in Montreal and Toronto, including Montreal's Place du Canada and Complexe Desjardins.

GOLO provides Eco-Delivery of Everyday Items to individuals in high physical density areas. We focus on office towers, residential buildings corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other areas with suitable populations. We provide property managers with increased tenant engagement, as well as revenue sharing opportunities, and our open API allows for integration into leading platforms and building systems. GOLO offers customers a variety of high-quality products and services for purchase from its native mobile or web-based applications, providing time-saving convenience for daily tasks such as mobile ordering ahead of food and restaurant meals, pharmacy items, pet supplies, dry cleaning, and more. GOLO currently services the Montreal, Toronto and Chicago markets. GOLO is backed by strong institutional shareholders and private equity investors including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners.

* Estimate is based on driving 365,000 km in a 2017 Honda Civic sedan. Honda Civic is the bestselling compact

car in Canada for 22 years (https://bit.ly/39Tjlfl). Calculations were made on www.carbonzero.ca/calculate.

