Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8JP ISIN: CA13000C2058 Ticker-Symbol: WCLA 
Frankfurt
09.01.20
19:00 Uhr
0,645 Euro
-0,035
-5,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALIBRE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALIBRE MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,593
0,665
09.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2020 | 23:53
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Mineral Resource Estimate on the Pavon Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") announces the filing of an independent Technical Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its Pavon Gold Project. The Technical Report, titled "Pavon Gold Project, Resource Estimation, Nicaragua" dated January 9, 2020 (effective date of November 12, 2019) has been prepared by WSP Canada Inc., and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Calibre's issuer profile.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Todd McCracken, P. Geo., Manager - Mining, WSP Canada Inc., an "Independent Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Russell Ball"

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
Calibre Mining Corp.
T: 604.628.1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen