The incidence of malware attacks such as ransomware, spyware, rootkit, riskware, trojans, worms, and viruses has increased significantly over recent years. This has resulted in huge losses to companies in terms of revenue and goodwill. These factors have necessitated companies to enhance their security systems. Micro-segmentation solutions segment a network system based on workloads and provides security to each workload based on priorities. With the growing number of cyberattacks, the demand for micro-segmentation solutions is bound to increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in the number of data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Micro-Segmentation Solutions Market: Rise in the Number of Data Centers

Organizations are increasingly investing in information security solutions such as micro-segmentation to secure huge volumes of data from vulnerabilities such as malware and DDoS attacks. Factors such as the exponential rise in data traffic, rise in the adoption of IoT devices, growing investments in autonomous vehicles, and the increasing popularity of social media are driving the adoption of data centers across the world. Therefore, the rise in the number of data centers will boost the demand for micro-segmentation solutions during the forecast period.

"Fundraising through crowdfunding platforms and the rising number of partnerships among market participants will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Micro-Segmentation Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global micro-segmentation solutions marketbygeography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (services and software).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. The rising security concerns of enterprises across industries will significantly influence the growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market in the region.

