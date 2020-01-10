The h.wood Group: Post Malone To Headline 'Bootsy On The Water'

BOOTSY BELLOWS POP-UP IN MIAMI DURING 2020 BIG GAME WEEKEND

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / The h.wood Group will continue their long tradition of Pop-Up Bootsy Bellows during the biggest weekend in sports, partnering with In The Know Experiences and The Network Advisory to create, "Bootsy On the Water' in Miami on Friday, January 31, 2020. Multi-platinum recording artist Post Malone will headline "Bootsy On the Water,' an over-the-top celebration in a specially constructed venue along the coast of Biscayne Bay with the biggest names in sports, entertainment and music in attendance.

Bootsy Bellows pop-ups are an extension of L.A. hotspot Bootsy Bellows that brings luxury entertainment, invite-only, trendy experiences to exclusive locations. John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-owners of The h.wood Group said, "combining sports, entertainment and music only happens like this once a year, "Bootsy On the Water' will be a one-of-a-kind experience."

In the Know Experiences co-founder Seth Kaplan added, "we are elated to partner with The h.wood Group and The Network Advisory to produce "Bootsy On the Water,' and bring the iconic Bootsy Bellows experience and vibe to Miami."

"Bootsy On the Water' will kick off The Big Game weekend in a fully built out, 40,000 square foot venue with astonishing views of the Miami skyline, accessible by land, air or sea. VIP and celebrity guests will arrive by a yacht to a private marina. Once inside, all guests will have the opportunity to indulge in decadent food and top shelf spirits including JAJA Tequila. The event will have additional music by DJ Zack Bia, DJ IRIE, and special surprises throughout the night.

With previous activations at Art Basel, Coachella and past Big Game Weekends, Bootsy Bellows pop-ups are known to attract the best in entertainment and music with past attendees including Chris Evans, Kendall Jenner, Diddy, and Winnie Harlow and featuring performances from Gucci Mane, French Montana, Tiesto, Travis Scott, and more.

Justin Giangrande, CEO of The Network Advisory said, "The Network Advisory is excited to partner with these two leading hospitality brands to host the biggest pre-game experience in Miami. Post Malone has had a record-breaking year and I know he has something special in store for all who experience it."

It's Me Brands and Team Boom Cups will be the official VIP ticketing partner of the event and tickets will be available on www.itsmebrands.com. "Bootsy On the Water' is supported by 1iota, The Kess Group, Event Eleven, SRX Events, and Best Buddies International. Additional musical performers, celebrity attendees and brand partners will be announced at a future date. For additional details, sponsorship opportunities, hospitality, and experiential table and ticket packages or to inquire about programming opportunities at the one-of-a-kind venue, please email: bootsysb@itkexp.com.

ABOUT H.WOOD GROUP

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles based hospitality and lifestyle company with a diversified portfolio of upscale nightlife & restaurant venues. Born and raised in Los Angeles, John Terzian and Brian Toll established The h.wood Group in 2008. Their vision was born out of a need to bring high-end, thoughtful and detailed concepts to the LA market and now on a global stage. With a love of catering to the friends and family whom they had grown up with, Terzian and Toll spent their time tending to their every social need. To this day, this emphasis on service remains at the core of The h.wood Group.

ABOUT IN THE KNOW EXPERIENCES

In the Know Experiences is a full-service lifestyle company, with strong areas of expertise in the luxury travel, private events, fashion, nightlife and marketing industries. With over a decade of experience, we specialize in managing front of house operations and overseeing ticket, table and hospitality sales for premier events around the globe. Past notable events that In the Know Experiences' handled all ticketing and event hospitality include The Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party in various locations, the MAXIM Big Game Party in New York City and Atlanta, Playboy Super Bowl 50 Party in San Francisco and more.

ABOUT THE NETWORK ADVISORY

The Network Advisory (TNA) is a Los Angeles based talent, brand, and venture advisory syndicate focused on accelerating their clients by leveraging an extensive and resource-rich network spanning over many decades. TNA's invaluable network and strategic partners are anchored by its industry leading relationships in venture capital and rooted in sports, media, and entertainment. TNA offers the necessary guidance to create meaningful, long-term relationships for its clients and focuses and has expertise in the areas of corporate partnerships, venture consulting, brand experiences, and marketing.

The Network Advisory is founded by long-time talent management and brand marketing expert, CEO & Founder, Justin J. Giangrande, who is credited and highly recognized for year after year producing notable high-end brand experiences at the Super Bowl.

