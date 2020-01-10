Technavio has been monitoring the global RNAi technology market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of RNAi technology for undruggable targets. In addition, recent advances in whole-genome RNAi screening is anticipated to boost the growth of the RNAi technology market.

RNAi technology is emerging as a promising therapeutic platform for the treatment of various diseases. This is due to efficient delivery mechanisms, high specificity in the targeted section, and the knockdown approach and safety of RNAi-based therapies. Moreover, RNAi technology has made every gene in the human genome as a druggable target, which is creating new opportunities for vendors to develop a wide range of targeted therapies. This is attracting many drug manufacturers to focus on the development of RNAi-based targeted cancer therapies. Several early-phase trials have reported clinical responses in the case of RNAi therapies directed against targets such as Kinesin spindle protein (KSP) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Therefore, the increasing adoption of RNAi technology for undruggable targets is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five RNAi Technology Market Companies:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates in a single reporting segment, the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The company offers ONPATTRO (patisiran) and GIVLAARITM (givosiran), and other RNAi therapeutics such as Fitusiran, Inclisiran, Lumasiran, and Vutrisiran in late stage (Phase 2 to Phase 4) clinical development pipeline.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. offers RNAi based therapeutic solutions for drug development, discovery, and commercialization to patients suffering from hepatitis B infection. Some of the key offerings of the company include LNP Delivery Platform and RNA Trigger Technologies.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. uses RNAi-based technologies in the development of therapeutics for treating intractable diseases. The company also offers licenses for its patented RNAi technology through collaboration. Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) Platform is the key offering of the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates the business across segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Some of the key offerings of the company include siLentFect Lipid Reagent for RNAi and siLentMer.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops RNAi-based therapeutics using GalXC RNAi platform. The company also offers licensed use of their platforms through collaboration. GalXC Technology Platform is the key offering of the company.

RNAi Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Ophthalmic diseases

Genetic diseases

Other diseases

RNAi Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

