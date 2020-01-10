Renewable Development Corporation Announces Major Investment Plans in Asia

US firms form consortium to develop renewable energy & smart city in Kaohsiung

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Renewable Development Corporation (RDC) announces today in Kaohsiung, Taiwan that it has completed a preliminary feasibility study and has tentatively agreed with allies and partners to conduct a series of investments in renewable energy and smart city redevelopment in the Kaohsiung area. Renewable Development Corporation is a US company specializing in renewable energy and smart grid development worldwide. The company focuses on resilient and smart city design, implementation, and development by working with its partners such as EYP Mission Critical and JLL to develop and implement these projects in Europe, North America, and Asia.

"Our communities, urban or rural, have become more and more complex and dependent upon mission critically reliable, intelligently dynamic and sustainably renewable sources of power supply. The combination of renewable and eco-friendly energy controlled by decentralized smart grid systems and the power-hungry data centers that run big data cloud computing to support modern-day smart city applications will continue to be the direction of our future," said William Yuan, Chairman of Renewable Development Corporation. "We are pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with our partners to develop and invest in these projects to make the world we're living in a better one," Yuan wrote in a letter of intent (LOI) that was submitted by Leo Chan, President of Renewable Development Corporation Asia-Pacific to the Kaohsiung city government on January 9th, 2020.

A study by BP indicates that Asia, including China and India, will represent 43% of global energy demand by 2040. Through that year, the region will account for more than 50% of the growth in demand. In contrast, energy demand among the 36 nations in the OECD, which includes most big economies in the Americas and Europe, will be flat. Worldwide, demand for oil will peak in around 2034, according to Vitol, a Switzerland-based energy and commodity trading company. Wood Mackenzie, a commercial intelligence consultancy, reckons demand in the developed world has probably already topped out, with the OECD expected to move into structural decline by next year. The global demand for liquid fuel is about to see its growth rate take a dramatic dip over the next five years.

The demand for electricity seems insatiable, especially in Asia. Electrification rates continue to rise across the globe, with Asia expected to be close to 100% coverage by 2030. Much of that growth in demand may be supplied by renewables and nuclear power rather than fossil fuel-generated power, although natural gas is expected to play a role for years to come. It also may be accomplished through decentralization of generating capacity, such as recent rural electrification projects in places like Malawi and Bangladesh, where farmers and villages use solar panels and small generators to provide their own electricity.

"EYP Mission Critical Facilities is very excited to be a part of the Renewable Development Corporation team and their global program for smart cities, highly energy-efficient buildings, and data centers. We look forward to playing an important role in helping the group achieve its vision in the US, Europe, and Asia in this growing segment. We will be working closely with Renewable Development Corporation and collocating their team members as needed in various offices in the US, Europe, and Asia," says EYP MCF Managing Partner Rick Einhorn.

In an effort to redevelop the city, the Kaohsiung government has called for international companies to invest in the region. Renewable Development Corporation and partners formed a consortium to study the feasibility of putting double rings over the Love River of Kaohsiung near the Piers area.

A world-famous attraction design firm Jack Rouse Associates (JRA), joined the consortium after Renewable Development Corporation and Cupkovic Architecture LLC who provided the conceptual design of the double rings project entered into an agreement with a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). "This is definitely a unique and bold design, and very doable too. We are thrilled to be involved in this project." Keith James, CEO of JRA said in the meeting with the Kaohsiung city government, as he was touring the sites potentially slated for the project development on Thursday. These sites are located along the Love River and the Piers of Kaohsiung, an area very desirable by commercial real estate developers.

"JLL is pleased to represent Renewable Development Corporation's renewable energy, data center, and smart city program globally. Renewable Development Corporation and their state-of-the-art technology for renewable power is positioned to address the world's global sustainability demand. JLL's clients and global platform can leverage Renewable Development Corporation's platform to improve power efficiencies in data center, real estate, smart city, and several related verticals," Jason Bell, JLL VP, Technology Services said in a written statement.

About Renewable Development Corporation

Renewable Development Corporation is a renewables and digital infrastructure development company committed to tackling the world's global climate crisis through innovations in technology and finance. Renewable Development Corporation is focused on the transformation of energy, data, wind and solar to transition the world to a Net Zero environment.

About EYP MCF

EYPMCF is a pioneering consultancy in the data center and critical facilities industry with over two decades of experience assisting its clients plan, design, test and efficiently operate their facilities. With client across many verticals, from enterprise to institutional, colocation and hyperscale EYPMCF has unmatched experience and the capabilities to deliver projects of any size. With a global presence and projects in over 40 countries, it continues to drive new solutions and thought leading concepts to market that benefit its customer base.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of September 30th, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JRA

As a team of practical dreamers, JRA plans, designs, and realizes immersive experiences that create memories and excite audiences around the world. JRA understands what it takes to bring ideas to life so that your visitors connect with your story, eager to return. Turning ideas into a successful theme park, attraction, museum, or branded experience is JRA's specialty.

