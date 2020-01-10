New data centre enables high-capacity, low latency, secure access to the internet for customers in the region

Netskope, the leader in cloud security, has today announced the opening of a dedicated data centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The new point of presence (PoP) is part of the company's ongoing strategy to ensure its real time security solutions for cloud and web are delivered universally and consistently around the globe.

Netskope's South African PoP further extends the company's NewEdge infrastructure. NewEdge is the global security network that enables Netskope's security cloud to deliver real-time, cloud-native security without the traditional performance vs security trade-off. It is one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, ensuring that security is always on, always present, and never a roadblock.

This announcement signals significant growth for the company in the region. Netskope's revenues in South Africa have doubled year-on-year, and the organisation is continuing to demonstrate commitment to the region through dedicated hiring of industry experts and partnership programmes. Today's news follows the appointment of Tinus Janse van Rensburg as Regional Sales Manager, who joins Netskope from Cisco where he managed the organisation's African cybersecurity business.

Andre Stewart, Vice President for EMEA and LATAM for Netskope commented, "With ever increasing data moving to the cloud, security needs to follow that trend. Netskope is committed to best of breed granular, contextual Cloud Security, and the only way to ensure low latency below 45m/s worldwide, is to own your infrastructure. NewEdge is about giving the end user the best security without compromise. Our Jo'burg POP means that our South African customers can take advantage of all our security portfolio and benefit from the best end user experience possible.

Netskope has long term plans for the region which is why we are happy to invest in the best infrastructure but also the best people. I am delighted to have Tinus join our team and the plan is to hire great talent to best serve our customers in the region."

Grant Reynolds, Regional Sales Manager for Africa continued, "This is great news for our customers and partners in Africa, who are already benefiting from our Next Generation Secure Web Gateway which decodes the latest cloud services and web traffic to deliver comprehensive visibility, prevent advanced threats, protect data, and simplify security operations. We are ready for fast growth both in the region and worldwide. This is an exciting time both for Netskope and for the broader security industry."

Netskope's Security Platform uniquely ensures that customers have all of their data and policy enforcement occur in Netskope owned leased high end, highly secure, data centres. The Netskope Security Cloud always maintains SOC-3 Type II, SOC-2 Type II, and SSAE-16 Type II certifications and is the longest-standing security cloud to do so in the market.

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivalled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005729/en/

Contacts:

Susanna Collins

APod PR

Susanna.collins@apodpr.co.uk

+44 (0)7872 558593