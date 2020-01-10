Technavio has been monitoring the global robotic vacuum cleaner market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global robotic vacuum cleaner market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 151-page report with TOC on "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Residential sector and Commercial sector), Application (Vacuum charging only and Vacuum cleaning and mopping), Type of Charging (Manual charging and Automatic charging), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by changing lifestyles and the rise of tech-savvy population. In addition, Internet of Clean (IoC) is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

The growing popularity of smart homes has increased consumers' inclination toward smart appliances that can integrate all functionalities with hand-held devices. In addition, changing lifestyles and busy schedules have driven consumers to look for convenient methods of cleaning and mopping at home. These factors have significantly increased the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners.

Major Five Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Companies:

AB Electrolux

AB Electrolux operates the business across various segments such as Major Appliances EMEA, Major Appliances North America, Major Appliances Latin America, Major Appliances Asia/Pacific. Home Care and SDA, and Professional Products. The company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners. PUREi9 is one of its popular offerings.

Dyson Ltd.

Dyson Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Products and Business products. The company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners. Dyson 360 Eye robot is one of its key offerings.

ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd.

ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd. operates the business across DEEBOT and WINBOT segments. DEEBOT is one of its key product offerings. It is a mobile floor cleaning robot, which facilitates smart home systems with smart navigation and control.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. operates the business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners through its A series and V series

iRobot Corp.

iRobot Corp. operates through its Unified business segment. The company offers various robotic products, including Roomba Robot Vacuums, which is one of the key offerings of the company.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Residential sector

Commercial sector

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Vacuum charging only

Vacuum cleaning and mopping

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Type of Charging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Manual charging

Automatic charging

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

