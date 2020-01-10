Algeco Adds to French Market Leadership With Acquisition of Altempo

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Group, the leading modular space leasing business in Europe and Asia Pacific, today announces the acquisition of the French business, Altempo SAS ("Altempo").

Altempo specialises in large, complex tenders which require bespoke solutions and innovative service offerings, and its acquisition will enable Algeco to participate more effectively in this attractive segment of the French modular space market. Altempo operates a fleet of c. 3,000 units, has 61 employees and revenues of c. €25 million.

Mike Smith, Chairman of Algeco, said: "Altempo will be an excellent addition to our market-leading business in France. Under the leadership of Thierry Munier, Altempo has developed a compelling and well-differentiated offering that is underpinned by constant innovation across its products, components and services. I am delighted that Thierry will remain with Algeco and continue to lead this business."

Thierry Munier, Managing Director of Altempo, said: "We are very excited to join Algeco, the leading modular space business in Europe. I am looking forward to working closely with Alexis Salmon-Legagneur and his team to ensure we're best-placed to take advantage of the attractive opportunities available to us."

About Altempo

Altempo operates solely in France and designs, builds and manages temporary installations. Altempo is focused on providing fully integrated service offerings to large customers and the majority of its clients are based in Paris and in Lyon. Altempo has one site near Colmar with 61 employees.

About Algeco

Algeco is Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn.

We deliver for our customers, wherever, whatever and whenever the need. We are:

Available: wherever the project, big or small, we can deliver anywhere.

Adaptable: whatever the customers need - space, furniture, equipment, connectivity - we provide turnkey solutions.

Reliable: whenever we are required we have the expertise to get it right first time.

Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 22 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand and Algeco Chengdong in China.

