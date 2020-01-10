Anzeige
10.01.2020 | 09:17
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.1.2020 AT 10:10

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech Private Limited (MMPPL), a privately-owned flexible packaging manufacturer located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, India. MMPPL has approximately 160 employees and its net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 9 million. The debt-free purchase price was approximately EUR 10 million.

The business will be reported as part of the Flexible Packaging business segment as of January 10, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Katariina Hietaranta, Head of External Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7863
Investors: Calle Loikkanen, Head of IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 81 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,800 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

