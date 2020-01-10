The 4 MW plant will be deployed in Lagoon le Rocher on Mahé Island. Construction will likely begin in the second quarter of this year, while details of the 25-year power purchase agreement should be finalized by the end of March.The Seychelles Energy Commission has announced that Quadran (Seychelles) Ltd., the local unit of French renewable energy producer Total Quadran, has won a tender to build a 4 MW floating PV project. According to the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), an institution linked to the African Development Bank (AfDB), the 25-year PPA will be finalized within the first quarter, ...

