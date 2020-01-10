The procurement exercise, which includes 250 MW of wind to be developed by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, was launched in March. The plant will be built at a site located 75 kilometers southwest of Baku. The authorities have not provided any information on final auction prices.Masdar has signed an implementation agreement with the government of Azerbaijan to build a 200 MW PV power project in the country. The solar project developer, which is based in the United Arab Emirates, won the project in a tender that was launched last summer. It will build the plant at an unspecified location about 75 kilometers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...