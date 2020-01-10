The global industrial radiography equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005138/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial radiography equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ongoing digitization among end-user industries has significantly increased awareness regarding digital systems. This has led many end-users to upgrade their existing analog radiography systems with digital radiography systems. Despite the high cost, digital radiography systems are preferred as they offer higher ROI compared to analog radiography systems. For instance, in analog X-ray radiography, the X-ray films require regular maintenance and are susceptible to contamination or degradation. These issues can be eliminated by industrial digital radiography systems. The images captured through X-ray systems can be securely stored in discs or hard drives, which gives the user significant control over them. Many such benefits offered by digital radiography systems are increasing their adoption among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30533

As per Technavio, the rising demand for portable radiography equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: Rising Demand for Portable Radiography Equipment

Portable radiography equipment offers several benefits during various inspection activities across industries. They offer high flexibility in the test phases of various components in the automotive industry. Portable radiography equipment is also used in the oil and gas industry to inspect various points in the pipeline. This reduces testing expenditure as the products can be tested at the end-user's location. Further, the growing popularity of portable equipment is encouraging many market vendors to introduce more lightweight and ruggedized portable radiography equipment for various industrial applications. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global industrial radiography equipment market during the forecast period.

"Advent of new types of materials and the growth opportunity for radiography in additive manufacturing will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global industrial radiography equipment marketbyproduct (digital and analog), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, power generation, oil and gas, and others), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to increasing investments in the oil and gas upstream sector in countries such as China, India, Pakistan, and Australia.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005138/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/