Horizon Robotics reveals Horizon Matrix 2, its second generation scalable, low-power, ready-to-use autonomous driving computing platform

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2020, Horizon Robotics revealed Horizon Matrix 2, the latest generation of its autonomous driving computing platform. Horizon Matrix 2 builds on the success of its predecessors and has earned adoption for autonomous driving fleets across global markets from Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solution providers, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

The passively cooled Matrix 2 utilizes Horizon's automotive-grade Horizon Journey 2 AI processor and supports operation under a wide range of environmental conditions. The computing platform includes field-tested algorithms to deliver highly accurate vision perception for applications ranging from ADAS to fully autonomous robotaxis, shuttles, trucks and delivery fleets. Each Horizon Matrix 2 can support up to 4 high-definition real-time perception video streams with a 3-Matrix system-level solution of 12 cameras (8 narrow FOV and 4 fisheye) to allow 360-degree vision perception. Horizon Matrix 2 can be tailored for multiple use cases and operating design domains (ODD). The bundled perception software supports up to 23 classes of pixel-level semantic segmentation, comprehensive 2D/3D object detection and classification of multiple vehicles types, pedestrians, cyclists, traffic lights and traffic signs. Challenging, less common yet important scenarios such as construction zones are also now supported.

Customers interested in leveraging Matrix's performance efficiency while deploying own proprietary deep learning models can utilize Horizon OpenExplorer AI toolkit. Horizon OpenExplorer supports popular deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and MXNet as well as state-of-the-art operators, backbones and models. A comprehensive library of design examples and documents are also included to help customers reduce development efforts.

"With our Horizon Matrix 2 platform, our customers and partners can significantly reduce the development costs and accelerate time to market for their autonomous driving fleet," says Yufeng Zhang, the General Manager of the Automotive Product Line and Vice President of Horizon Robotics.

Since its foundation in 2015, Horizon Robotics has become a global leader in edge AI computing and AI processor architecture, forming deep strategic partnerships with major automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers around the world, such as Audi, Chang'An and Bosch. Horizon is also working with HD mapping companies such as SK Telecom, the largest telecommunication service provider in Korea, and DeepMap, a Palo Alto startup to provide HD mapping technology for autonomous driving. At CES 2020, Horizon Robotics and Faurecia, a globally leading Tier 1 supplier, is announcing a strategic partnership to co-develop multi-modal AI perception solutions and accelerate commercialization for next generation intelligent cockpit systems.

"We are excited about the growth of our ecosystem of partners and customers around the world and are deeply committed to helping our partners and customer succeed. Smart mobility stands at the core of our company mission towards a safer and better life, and we welcome and appreciate the trust of all our partners and customers worldwide," says Yufeng Zhang.

About Horizon Robotics

Founded in 2015, Horizon Robotics is a pioneer in the area of artificial intelligence computing for smart mobility at the edge. With over 600 patents, Horizon Robotics has been actively developing high-performance, low-power, and cost-effective deep learning computing solutions that advance transportation safety, enhance the driving experience and empower the future generation of autonomous vehicles.

Horizon's partners stand in the center of its activities and benefit from an unparalleled time-to-market enabled by its development toolkit and sets of pre-trained model examples. Since its inception, Horizon Robotics has enabled Tier1s and OEMs across North America, Europe and Asia to develop advanced deep-learning solutions for in-cabin applications and automated driving, pushing the boundaries of the mobility industry. www.horizon.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064743/Horizon_Robotics.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064742/Horizon_Matrix_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064741/Horizon_Robotics_Ecosystem.jpg