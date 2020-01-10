The global silyl modified polymer market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Adhesives and sealants made of silyl modified polymers are reliable, exhibits superior performance, and increases the lifespan of products. They are increasingly being used in various end-user industries owing to their lightweight. For example, silyl-modified polymer-based adhesives and sealants are widely used in the automobile industry to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby improving fuel efficiency. In adhesive manufacturing, silyl modified polymers are used to adjust the viscosity of the resin. They are also used to manufacture sealants with high solid content. Moreover, the rising demand for eco-friendly resins and sealants is expected to fuel the growth of the global silyl modified polymer market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of lightweight materials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Silyl Modified Polymer Market: Rising Popularity of Lightweight Materials

Silyl modified polymers are lightweight and exhibit excellent durability and high efficiency. These properties have increased their application in various end-user industries such as automotive and transportation. In the automotive industry, they are predominantly used to manufacture various exterior and interior parts, which helps in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. In the transportation industry, they are extensively used as binder and sealing materials to reduce the mass of the vehicle. Therefore, the rising popularity of lightweight materials is expected to positively influence the growth of the global silyl modified polymer market during the forecast period.

"Increasing adoption of bioadhesives and technological advances in the production of silyl modified polymer-based adhesives and sealants will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Silyl Modified Polymer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global silyl modified polymer marketbyend-users (building and construction, automotive, general industries, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to increasing industrial and residential construction activities in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

