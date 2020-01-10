Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897791 ISIN: IT0003132476 Ticker-Symbol: ENI 
Xetra
10.01.20
11:17 Uhr
14,092 Euro
-0,042
-0,30 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ENI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,126
14,132
12:41
14,126
14,128
12:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENI
ENI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENI SPA14,092-0,30 %