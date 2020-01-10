The transaction has been approved by AGCM, Italy's antitrust authority. Prior to acquiring Evolvere - which recorded a turnover of more than €30 million in 2018 - Eni has mainly specialized in the construction of large-scale solar plants, rather than residential and commercial PV projects.Italian oil and gas producer Eni has agreed to acquire a 70% stake in Evolvere, an installer of residential and commercial rooftop PV systems, via its Eni Gas e Luce S.p.A. (EGL) subsidiary. Italy's AGCM antitrust authority revealed the transaction in a public notice. Following the acquisition of Evolvere, ...

