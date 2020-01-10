Technavio has been monitoring the frozen food market in Europe since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 18.93 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled frozen food market in Europe 2019-2023.

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Frozen Food Market in Europe Analysis Report by Product (Frozen ready meals, Frozen fish and seafood, Frozen meat and poultry, Frozen fruits and vegetables and Others), by Geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The increasing frequency of mergers and acquisitions and premiumization of frozen food products are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Many large players in the market are acquiring smaller players with innovative technologies at a lower cost. This enables them to gain access to new frozen food category products, thereby enabling them to improve their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in July 2018, Nomad Foods completed the acquisition of Aunt Bessie's Limited from William Jackson Son Limited. Aunt Bessie's is a leading frozen food company in the UK which manufactures, distributes, and sells a wide range of branded frozen food products. Through this acquisition, Nomad Foods gained access to all the products manufactured by Aunt Bessie's. The increasing frequency of such mergers and acquisitions by various companies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five European Frozen Food Market Companies:

Dr. August Oetker

Dr. August Oetker is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Food, Beer and non-alcoholic beverages, Sparkling wine, wine, and spirits, Bank, and Other interests. The company offers various frozen food products such as frozen snacks, frozen cakes, and frozen pizza.

FRoSTA

FRoSTA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: FRoSTA and COPACK. The company offers various frozen food products such as frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen fish, frozen vegetables, and other products.

McCain Foods

McCain Foods is headquartered in Canada. The company offers various frozen food products such as chips, potato wedges, frozen French fries, and others under many brand names such as McCain, Shake, Smiles, and others.

Nestlé

Nestlé is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Zone AMS, Zone EMENA, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other businesses. The company offers various frozen food products such as frozen prepared meals, frozen sandwiches, frozen pizza, and others.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods is headquartered in the UK. The company offers various frozen food products such as vegetables, fish, poultry and meals under various brands such as Findus, Iglo, Birds Eye, and others.

European Frozen Food Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Frozen ready meals

Frozen fish and seafood

Frozen meat and poultry

Frozen fruits and vegetables

Others

European Frozen Food Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

