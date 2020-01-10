Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q4DC ISIN: CH0038863350 Ticker-Symbol: NESR 
Lang & Schwarz
10.01.20
12:45 Uhr
95,27 Euro
-0,45
-0,47 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,98
95,56
12:46
90,70
90,80
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FROSTA
FROSTA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FROSTA AG58,50+0,86 %
NESTLE SA95,27-0,47 %