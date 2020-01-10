The German renewables group and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev claim the transaction is the largest pan-European solar power deal with an industrial client to date. The companies have already agreed on a virtual power purchase agreement related to two Spanish PV plants that are scheduled for grid connection by spring 2022.From pv magazine Germany Global brewing giant AB InBev has signed a contract with German renewables company BayWa re to purchase all the renewable energy needed to power its European breweries. The Brussels-based brewer, which owns the Budweiser brand, has agreed to a 10-year virtual ...

