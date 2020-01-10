Technavio has been monitoring the global blanking machines market and the market is poised to grow by USD 362.17 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global blanking machines market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Blanking Machines Market Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/blanking-machines-market-industry-analysis

The rising adoption of CNC blanking machines and increasing popularity of laser blanking are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The need to develop parts and components with complicated designs is increasing due to innovation in various industries including aerospace and automotive. Manufacturers are required to produce these parts with smooth finishing and accuracy. This has led to the adoption of CNC blanking machines or automation in the blanking process. CNC blanking machines reduce human effort and time and offer more accurate finishing in comparison to conventional blanking machines. For instance, numerically controlled blanking machines from Sakamoto Zoki offer high precision and user-friendly interface with high rigidity, stable power, and other features. Thus, the rising adoption of CNC blanking machines is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Blanking Machines Market Companies:

Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd.

Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in India and operates the business under various segments such as Sheet Fed Offset Printing Machines and Post Press Machines. The company offers blanking machines called Autoprint Blankmatic 108 2H.

Hagel Automation GmbH

Hagel Automation GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Automation, Electrical Steel, and Stamping Forming Technology. The company offers blanking machines for the manufacture of sheet metal parts.

HUBEI TRI-RING METALFORMING EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd.

HUBEI TRI-RING METALFORMING EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and operates under various business segments, namely Press Brakes, Hydraulic Guillotine Shears, CNC Pipe Former Series, Hydraulic Presses, Automatic Cold Header, and Others. The company offers blanking machines in the name of KHF700 Hydraulic Fine Blanking Machine.

Komori Corp.

Komori Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Press and Post Press. The company offers Apressia MB Series, a high-performance blanking system.

Lapmaster Wolters GmbH

Lapmaster Wolters GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Machines and Consumables. The company offers fine blanking presses ML700 with innovative machine control and tooling flexibility.

Blanking Machines ApplicationOutlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Consumer electronics

Aerospace and defense

Others

Blanking Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

