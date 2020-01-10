Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549416 ISIN: DE0005494165 Ticker-Symbol: EQS 
Xetra
10.01.20
10:40 Uhr
64,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,78 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
EQS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,00
66,50
12:49
65,00
66,50
12:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQS GROUP
EQS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQS GROUP AG64,50+0,78 %