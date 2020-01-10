EQS is making progress on its journey to become a fully embedded provider of investor relations and compliance platforms and products to corporate customers. While conversion of sales leads has been slower than initially hoped, the group returned to EBITDA profitability in Q3 and is set to build a sustainable business model in markets driven by increasing regulation. FY19 guidance, revised with the Q3 figures, was for revenue growth of 10-15% pro-forma (down from 18-25%), taking €0.5m off EBITDA. The valuation is well below a DCF based on targeted growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...