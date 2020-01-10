Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS) 10-Jan-2020 / 12:24 GMT/BST London, UK, 10 January 2020 Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS) EQS is making progress on its journey to become a fully embedded provider of investor relations and compliance platforms and products to corporate customers. While conversion of sales leads has been slower than initially hoped, the group returned to EBITDA profitability in Q3 and is set to build a sustainable business model in markets driven by increasing regulation. FY19 guidance, revised with the Q3 figures, was for revenue growth of 10-15% pro-forma (down from 18-25%), taking EUR0.5m off EBITDA. The valuation is well below a DCF based on targeted growth. The development stage of the group makes peer-based valuations unhelpful beyond EV/revenue, where EQS is trading at a significant discount of 66%. As management publishes medium-term revenue and EBITDA targets to FY25, we have looked at a reverse DCF, based on a WACC of 8% and terminal growth of 2%. The current share price suggests the market is sceptical of the revenue growth target or the EBITDA margin target (or both). Were the group to meet its ambition of 20% revenue CAGR and margins building to 30% by FY25, the DCF indicates a share price of EUR113. A 16% CAGR (lower end of guidance) and EBITDA margin of 25% generates a value of EUR74, around 20% above the current price. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Fiona Orford-Williams, +44 (0)20 3077 5739 Russell Pointon, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 950903 10-Jan-2020 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=610ce98e8dbd735433b241aa01e61b43&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

