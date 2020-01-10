Tinyclues to sponsor NRF2020, leading a Big Ideas session and participating in the official Artificial Intelligence Tech Tour

Tinyclues, an AI customer marketing solution for retail and travel brands, announced today that they will sponsor and exhibit at NRF 2020, running January 12-14th in New York City.

Tinyclues' booth #1236 is an official stop on the Artificial Intelligence Tech Tour, which features exhibitors recognized for "delivering the latest in retail technology across multiple business disciplines." This stop on the tour will cover the revolutionary abilities of Tinyclues deep learning and its application to retail marketing. Attendees will learn about TInyclues ability to predict where B2C Customer Marketing will be most optimal so marketers can make fast and valuable decisions about their campaign topics, audiences and plans.

Tinyclues' founder and CEO, David Bessis, will also discuss major trends and challenges B2C retail marketers are facing in a Big Ideas session entitled, "Marketing Automation Doesn't Exist," Monday, January 13th at 4:00 pm ET. In this talk, attendees will learn:

The key differences between sales journey automation and the deeper marketing mission

The dangers to brand engagement with overreliance on automation and triggers to manage customer marketing

How to reconcile performance with brand-building, real marketing

"Marketers are constantly pulled in many directions, but only the focused will prevail at this inflection point for retail," says David Bessis. "It's not just meeting vanity KPIs; It's about anticipating and mastering the true drivers of long-term growth, brand equity, and customer lifetime value. These higher-level KPIs come from a truly personalized, integrated, and relevant strategy. Tinyclues offers marketers a strategic handle on customer demand for products, along with powerful dashboards for targeting, optimizing, and analyzing the customer marketing plan over time."

Demos of Tinyclues' customer marketing solution will be shown at the booth so retailers can see live how the solution enables them to:

Get inspired: discover the best campaign topics using a strategic view of demand across offers and customers

Stay relevant: activate the best audiences for all campaigns and enhance customer experience

Seamlessly coordinate: prioritize all campaigns based on value of outcomes and minimizing fatigue

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading customer marketing solution that helps B2C marketers make the right decisions for their omnichannel campaigns to increase revenue, improve customer experience and drive strategic outcomes. The solution uses Deep Learning to predict the best topics, audiences, and campaign plans. Companies such as Accor, Air France, Chantelle Lingerie, Clarins, Club Med, Conforama, Costa Cruises, Fnac Darty, Holland Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rakuten, Sally Beauty, Samsung, TUI, and Veepee are using Tinyclues to optimize more than 600 million messages per month across multiple marketing channels to deliver on revenue goals and lift customer experience. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing report.

