The global nuclear imaging equipment market is poised to grow by USD 858.76 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005264/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global nuclear imaging equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on "Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (SPECT systems, Hybrid PET systems, and Planar scintigraphy), by Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-nuclear-imaging-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The advancements in radiotracers and improvements in diagnostic imaging are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Advances in technology and clinical trends are leading to the development of new radiotracers. Radiotracer imaging such as F-18-fludeoxyglucose (F-18-FDG) is gaining popularity in veterinary medicine, especially in veterinary oncology, as it allows improved individualized tumor diagnosis and treatment. The introduction of molecular radiotracer imaging, including positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) make PET/CT or PET/MRI promising imaging techniques. Such advances in radiotracers and their applications in scans are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Companies:

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under various segments such as Office, Imaging System, Industry and Others, and Medical System. The company offers PUREViSION Edition PET/CT system, Celesteion.

GE Healthcare Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Healthcare Systems and Life Sciences. The company offers NM 830, NM/CT 850, NM/CT 860, NM/CT 870 DR, NM/CT 870 CZT, Xeleris 4 DR, Discovery NM530c, Discovery MI, Discovery MI DR, and Discovery IQ.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates under various business segments, namely Personal Health, Diagnosis Treatment, Connected Care Health Informatics, and Other. The company offers Vereos, Ingenuity TF, TruFlight Select, BrightView, BrightView XCT, and BrightView X.

Mediso Ltd.

Mediso Ltd. is headquartered in Hungary and offers products including AnyScan MultiScan LFER 150 PET/CT, and NanoSPECT/CT Silver Upgrade. The company also offers products such as nanoScan SPECT/MRI and nanoScan PET/MRI.

Neusoft Corp.

Neusoft Corp. is headquartered in China and offers NeuSight PET/CT. It comes with intelligent QC as well as high sensitivity and resolution and internally self-shielded quality control named Source.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems

Hybrid positron emission tomography (PET) systems

Planar scintigraphy

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Automatic Cell Imaging System Market Global Automatic Cell Imaging System Market by end-users (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Medical Imaging Market Global Medical Imaging Market by product (X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT scanner imaging, and SPECT/PET imaging), application (radiology, cardiology, orthopedics, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005264/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com