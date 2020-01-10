Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it has filed two additional patent infringement suits relating to BGI's sequencing products, including the DNBSeq-400 (also known as MGISeq-2000), DNBSeq-T7, and related chemistry reagents.

The first complaint was filed against MGI Tech Co., Ltd. and Latvia MGI Tech SIA in the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, Patents Court in the United Kingdom alleging infringement of four patents: EP 1 530 578 B1, EP 1 828 412 B2, EP 2 021 415 B1, and EP 3 002 289 B1. The second complaint was filed against Latvia MGI Tech SIA in the Patent and Market Court in Sweden alleging infringement of EP 3 002 289 B1. The patents cover Illumina's proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry.

Related patent suits are pending in Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States.

