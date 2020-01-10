Technavio has been monitoring the global soft drinks market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 316 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Factors such as product innovations and increasing demand for craft soft drinks are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Vendors in the soft drinks market are focusing on improving their sales by innovating their products in terms of formulation, packaging, ingredients, and other aspects. They are also introducing products with added benefits based on data on growing health and wellness trend among consumers. Sprite launched a reformulated product in the UK market in April 2018. This product has about 50% less sugar content as it uses a combination of sugar, acesulfame K, and aspartame. Similarly, Perrier launched a new flavor, peach, to its existing lineup of carbonated mineral water in April 2018. Such continuous product innovations by different vendors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Soft Drinks Market Companies:

Danone

Danone is headquartered in France and operates the business under various segments such as Specialized Nutrition, Essential Dairy and Plant-Based North America, Waters, and Essential Dairy and Plant-Based International. The company offers Evian, Volvic, AQUA, Font Vella, Mizone, SALUS, and others.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Coffees, Flavored soft drinks, Teas and waters, and Juices, juice drinks, mixers, and more. The company offers various soft drink products such as juices, juice drinks, flavored soft drinks, and other products.

Monster Energy Company

Monster Energy Company is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Others. The company offers its energy drinks under the brand name, Monster.

Nestlé

Nestlé is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Zone AMS, Zone EMENA, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other businesses. The company offers bottled water under brands such as Poland Spring, Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, ACQUA PANNA, and others.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, North America Beverages, Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East, and North Africa. The company offers carbonated soft drinks, juices, and more.

Soft Drinks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Carbonated soft drinks

Juices and juice concentrates

Bottled water

RTD tea and coffee

Others

Soft Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

