A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest web analytics engagement for a leading online grocery storebased out of Netherlands.

During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig devised a comprehensive three-pronged approach that revolved around leveraging advanced AI-driven algorithms and sophisticated mathematical models to analyze customer data and behavioral patterns.

In today's highly regulated, competitive e-commerce sector it's often the small details that drive success. And with the online grocery retail sector growing rapidly businesses must drive growth using advanced data extraction and web crawling techniques. With Quantzig's web analytics solutions, online grocery retailers can track and monitor important web metrics with the help of advanced data-extraction and web-crawling techniques.

The Business Challenge:The clients business challenge revolved around the need to attract a wide audience base through personalized campaigns

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

The need to offer customized, intent-driven shopping experiences across the website

Lack of a clearly articulated strategy to achieve quick wins

Inability to analyze web data

"Our web analytics solutions combine advanced data mining techniques and machine learning algorithms to help online retailers make informed, data-driven decisions that drive incremental sales," says a web analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedQuantzig's dedicated 'Analytics Centre of Excellence' with a team of 20+ data scientists, domain experts, and attribution modeling experts designed an innovative three-pronged approach to tackle the challenges faced by the online grocery retailer. The web analytics solutions leveraged sophisticated mathematical models and AI-driven algorithmic decision making to analyze user flows and segment users based on behavioral patterns.

Quantzig's web analytics solutions helped the client to:

Achieve an 18% increase in conversion rate through personalized experiences

Increase sales through intent-driven experiences across the entire website

