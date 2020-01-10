Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 10
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 9 January 2020 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1431.17
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1420.35
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1451.39
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1440.57
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/