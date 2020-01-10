Mercom Capital has released their annual report for 2019, describing the year as robust and showing company funding of $11.7 billion, up 20% over 2018, on top of announced project deals of $16.1 billion, up 14%.Mercom Capital's Solar Funding and Merger and Acquisition report for the fourth quarter and all of 2019 showed a 20% investment increase over 2018, although the numbers have been holding within a consistent range since 2016. There were 117 deals that got $11.7 billion, versus about 140 deals raising $9.7 billion in 2018. In addition to company funding, announced large-scale project funding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...