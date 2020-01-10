The "Europe Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare Public Sector) Market: Insights, Trends Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European textile rental market is expected to reach US$17.04 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.39% during the period spanning 2019-2023.

Growth in the Europe textile rental market was led by various factors such as increasing international tourist arrival in the region, rising disposable income, increasing number of nursing homes and declining unemployment rate. The market also faced certain challenges like financial logistical constraints and declining number of hospital beds in countries like Germany, UK and France. Despite all these challenges, the market is predicted to experience certain trends in coming years such as the expanding protective clothing market and growing workwear market.

The Europe textile rental market can be segmented into the following categories: small medium-sized enterprises, hospitality, healthcare, public sector and other. In 2018, the market was dominated by small medium-sized enterprises segment, followed by hospitality, healthcare and public sector. Europe textile rental market in 2023 is anticipated to remain dominated by small medium-sized enterprises segment.

The regional market of Europe textile rental market can be segmented into the following regions: Western Europe, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and Rest of Europe. The highest share of the market was held by Western Europe in 2018. This was followed by Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. Growth in Western Europe textile rental market was experienced due to the rising cost of machinery installation and high maintenance prices. The market is further expected to grow further during the forecasted period as the hotel occupancy rates rise.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Textile Rental Services

1.2 Categorization of Textile Rental Services by Industry

1.3 Advantages of Rental Textiles

2. Europe Market

2.1 Europe Textile Rental Market by Value

2.2 Europe Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Europe Textile Rental Market by Region

2.4 Europe Textile Rental Market by Segment

2.4.1 Europe Small Medium-Sized Enterprises Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Europe Hospitality Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Europe Healthcare Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

2.4.4 Europe Public Sector Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Europe Other Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional Market

3.1 Western Europe

3.1.1 Western Europe Textile Rental Market by Value

3.1.2 Western Europe Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Western Europe Textile Rental Market by Country

3.1.4 Germany Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 Germany Textile Rental Market by Segment

3.1.6 France Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 Netherlands Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 Spain Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Northern Europe

3.2.1 Northern Europe Textile Rental Market by Value

3.2.2 Northern Europe Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Northern Europe Textile Rental Market by Country

3.2.4 The UK Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 The UK Textile Rental Market by Segment

3.2.6 Sweden Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.2.7 Denmark Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Eastern Europe

3.3.1 Eastern Europe Textile Rental Market by Value

3.3.2 Eastern Europe Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Eastern Europe Textile Rental Market by Segment

3.3.4 Eastern Europe Textile Rental Market Value by Segment

3.3.5 Eastern Europe Textile Rental Market Value Forecast by Segment

3.4 Rest of Europe

3.4.1 Rest of Europe Textile Rental Market by Value

3.4.2 Rest of Europe Textile Rental Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising International Tourist Arrival

4.1.2 Upsurge in Disposable Income

4.1.3 Increasing Number of Nursing Homes

4.1.4 Declining Unemployment Rate

4.1.5 Rising GDP Per Capita

4.2 Key Trends Developments

4.2.1 Expanding Protective Clothing Market

4.2.2 Increasing Workwear Market

4.2.3 Sustainability

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Declining Number of Hospital Beds

4.3.2 Logistical Financial Constraints

4.3.3 Lack in Availability of Skilled Labor

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Europe

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.2 The UK

5.3 Germany

5.4 France

5.5 Sweden

5.6 Spain

5.7 Netherlands

5.8 Denmark

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Elis

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Rentokil Initial

6.3 PHS Group

6.4 Johnson Service Group

6.5 CWS-boco International (Franz Haniel Cie.)

6.6 Alsco

