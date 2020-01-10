Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2020
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
10.01.2020 | 17:25
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, January 10

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

The Directors of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock North American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 12 February 2020.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 10 January 2020

