While supply chain planning has been an arduous task for retailers in Europe, companies in the UK appear to be ahead of their continental European counterparts. They are much ahead in supply chain planning and have better forecasting processes. For businesses to start scenario planning and address the impact of Brexit, it is crucial to understand how the UK retail supply chain differs from the rest of Europe. A comprehensive understanding of the retail supply chain could help companies to determine solutions best-suited post-Brexit.

At SpendEdge, we understand that preparing in earnest for all possible eventualities is imperative for retailers. Therefore, we have highlighted how the UK retail supply chain differs from the rest of Europe.

Ways the UK Retail Supply Chain Differs from the Rest of Europe

Retail supply chain processes

When it comes to supply chain processes, the UK retail supply chain has more reporting features. It is slightly more responsive in comparison to its counterparts in Europe. However, there are certain inefficiencies in the processes. Retailers in the UK require accurate forecasts of future out-of-stocks to improve retail supply chain management.

Awareness of space data

Forecasting issues in different markets

While most companies find it difficult to address forecasting issues, retailers in the UK face fewer inaccuracies in most forecasting categories. The higher concentration of multiple retailers and domination by the retail supply chain could be a reason for it. This provides retailers the opportunity to aim for economies of scale.

