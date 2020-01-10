Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31, 2019:
39,613 shares
- €22,028,507.31
In the second half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,462
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,741
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,172,869 shares for €77,417,308.62
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,154,756 shares for €76,352,891.15
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30, 2019), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
21,500 shares
- €23,128,324.76
In the first half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of buy-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 978
- Number of sell-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 1,877
- Buy-side traded volume in the half-year period: 355,053 shares, €20,738,000.46
- Sell-side traded volume in the half-year period: 683,772 shares, €40,526,428.31
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
0 shares
- €7,000,000
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
3,462
1,172,869
77,417,308.62
3,741
1,154,756
76,352,891.15
01/07/2019
8
2,000
129,940.00
02/07/2019
4
1,000
64,700.00
4
1,000
65,000.00
03/07/2019
23
6,000
392,640.00
04/07/2019
15
3,000
195,930.00
05/07/2019
69
22,737
1,461,306.99
08/07/2019
12
4,000
255,400.00
3
1,000
64,000.00
09/07/2019
36
18,000
1,139,400.00
10/07/2019
33
16,000
998,880.00
14
6,000
377,820.00
11/07/2019
32
16,000
1,000,000.00
29
12,000
753,000.00
12/07/2019
1
31
1,946.80
32
14,238
894,288.78
15/07/2019
31
19,969
1,258,845.76
55
24,748
1,565,558.48
16/07/2019
4
4,000
253,000.00
22
14,000
890,540.00
17/07/2019
25
18,000
1,150,020.00
47
22,000
1,409,540.00
18/07/2019
50
18,000
1,141,380.00
24
12,336
784,446.24
19/07/2019
24
12,000
764,400.00
29
15,664
1,000,772.96
22/07/2019
7
4,028
257,590.60
24
8,000
512,800.00
23/07/2019
2
2,000
128,200.00
36
17,000
1,096,500.00
24/07/2019
12
5,000
322,600.00
22
8,000
518,800.00
25/07/2019
57
22,000
1,428,020.00
61
17,000
1,111,120.00
26/07/2019
12
6,000
388,920.00
29
12,000
778,920.00
29/07/2019
20
8,000
518,400.00
32
9,279
602,856.63
30/07/2019
38
23,615
1,517,736.05
3
2,002
128,848.72
31/07/2019
15
4,017
253,994.91
49
16,000
1,019,520.00
01/08/2019
34
12,735
813,766.50
41
24,850
1,601,582.50
02/08/2019
96
24,265
1,563,879.25
13
10,000
645,600.00
05/08/2019
61
24,000
1,505,040.00
06/08/2019
61
21,013
1,295,871.71
21
11,000
681,450.00
07/08/2019
74
17,987
1,110,157.64
51
19,000
1,176,480.00
08/08/2019
29
13,000
807,820.00
79
24,000
1,496,880.00
09/08/2019
49
16,000
997,440.00
21
10,000
624,700.00
12/08/2019
39
13,000
811,980.00
56
14,000
877,660.00
13/08/2019
43
10,000
617,900.00
31
12,000
747,120.00
14/08/2019
76
22,000
1,354,320.00
15/08/2019
28
12,000
726,000.00
23
8,000
485,760.00
16/08/2019
5
4,000
243,400.00
19/08/2019
15
3,535
218,745.80
41
17,000
1,053,150.00
20/08/2019
64
16,478
1,022,624.68
40
11,376
707,473.44
21/08/2019
51
9,637
602,505.24
22/08/2019
48
14,500
909,440.00
49
12,630
793,542.90
23/08/2019
90
23,700
1,485,042.00
49
17,733
1,114,873.71
26/08/2019
56
18,000
1,118,340.00
65
23,500
1,463,580.00
27/08/2019
61
18,000
1,120,680.00
62
20,521
1,281,331.24
28/08/2019
56
19,000
1,180,280.00
53
14,000
871,780.00
29/08/2019
87
23,000
1,450,840.00
30/08/2019
32
10,000
640,100.00
02/09/2019
10
2,000
128,100.00
4
2,000
128,740.00
03/09/2019
34
14,000
898,240.00
29
12,000
771,120.00
04/09/2019
19
5,000
322,350.00
32
7,000
452,270.00
05/09/2019
63
14,000
912,100.00
06/09/2019
23
8,000
523,680.00
25
6,000
393,720.00
09/09/2019
22
5,000
328,900.00
10/09/2019
65
17,000
1,109,930.00
57
14,000
917,140.00
11/09/2019
86
17,000
1,114,350.00
69
13,746
903,524.58
12/09/2019
61
12,000
792,720.00
13/09/2019
8
2,000
133,420.00
36
4,000
267,160.00
16/09/2019
21
7,000
463,190.00
5
2,000
132,700.00
17/09/2019
36
9,000
590,490.00
20
6,000
394,800.00
18/09/2019
15
7,000
458,920.00
19
5,000
328,300.00
19/09/2019
21
3,460
227,529.60
19
7,000
461,020.00
20/09/2019
15
5,540
363,811.80
4
2,000
131,600.00
23/09/2019
25
10,000
650,800.00
1
1,000
65,100.00
24/09/2019
42
11,000
713,900.00
30
8,000
520,080.00
25/09/2019
60
17,000
1,087,320.00
26/09/2019
45
13,064
838,839.44
50
17,000
1,092,930.00
27/09/2019
22
6,937
447,089.65
41
15,000
970,350.00
30/09/2019
11
2,000
130,540.00
28
8,000
522,640.00
01/10/2019
69
19,111
1,256,166.03
66
16,920
1,118,919.60
02/10/2019
56
21,000
1,354,290.00
14
5,000
323,600.00
03/10/2019
56
19,615
1,254,771.55
71
23,050
1,479,349.00
04/10/2019
17
8,137
525,894.31
63
23,000
1,495,690.00
07/10/2019
12
6,500
427,245.00
63
20,000
1,325,800.00
08/10/2019
65
24,540
1,613,505.00
09/10/2019
21
8,000
524,000.00
41
12,000
787,920.00
10/10/2019
31
19,000
1,238,800.00
54
19,000
1,242,410.00
11/10/2019
19
7,000
461,930.00
88
24,000
1,593,600.00
14/10/2019
10
3,005
201,034.50
11
4,000
269,000.00
15/10/2019
1
516
34,984.80
71
13,000
889,200.00
17/10/2019
3
1,000
69,500.00
10
3,000
209,250.00
18/10/2019
29
10,000
692,200.00
12
7,000
485,310.00
21/10/2019
60
21,000
1,438,710.00
65
18,000
1,235,880.00
22/10/2019
44
14,057
971,619.84
55
19,000
1,315,560.00
23/10/2019
54
11,161
770,220.61
34
10,000
692,300.00
24/10/2019
35
9,782
677,403.50
42
12,000
832,800.00
25/10/2019
27
8,148
563,923.08
38
10,000
694,700.00
28/10/2019
5
2,058
143,236.80
9
2,000
139,600.00
30/10/2019
11
3,942
274,166.10
19
4,000
279,600.00
31/10/2019
11
4,000
278,200.00
9
4,000
279,400.00
06/11/2019
2
1,000
70,900.00
07/11/2019
78
25,500
1,770,720.00
59
18,000
1,256,220.00
08/11/2019
1
1,000
70,200.00
15
5,000
352,000.00
11/11/2019
5
2,000
141,800.00
13/11/2019
1
500
36,000.00
19/11/2019
2
1,000
72,400.00
21/11/2019
60
20,000
1,420,600.00
14
4,520
321,688.40
22/11/2019
26
11,866
842,130.02
65
14,593
1,039,751.25
25/11/2019
13
8,000
573,760.00
61
10,000
718,500.00
26/11/2019
14
8,000
574,960.00
47
10,000
721,000.00
27/11/2019
25
11,000
794,090.00
58
9,692
700,537.76
28/11/2019
40
9,815
705,011.45
56
9,500
683,240.00
29/11/2019
55
11,000
789,250.00
20
5,000
359,750.00
02/12/2019
36
11,000
787,600.00
21
6,500
469,170.00
03/12/2019
72
19,000
1,353,180.00
40
12,560
900,426.40
04/12/2019
6
3,000
214,740.00
40
12,440
892,321.20
05/12/2019
12
3,500
253,750.00
06/12/2019
1
500
36,450.00
09/12/2019
3
2,000
146,040.00
24
4,900
358,386.00
10/12/2019
31
14,000
1,016,820.00
20
7,000
509,670.00
11/12/2019
43
15,000
1,087,650.00
36
15,000
1,090,350.00
12/12/2019
22
10,000
730,300.00
42
14,500
1,061,110.00
13/12/2019
60
20,500
1,488,300.00
48
8,500
622,030.00
16/12/2019
68
15,321
1,122,110.04
17/12/2019
7
1,500
110,145.00
14
3,500
258,160.00
18/12/2019
42
13,000
958,360.00
21
6,500
480,740.00
19/12/2019
39
14,000
1,025,640.00
39
15,000
1,101,450.00
20/12/2019
28
9,000
664,200.00
36
9,352
691,112.80
23/12/2019
3
2,000
147,100.00
24/12/2019
6
2,648
196,243.28
30/12/2019
72
20,505
1,504,451.85
31/12/2019
11
6,000
436,860.00
4
1,000
73,000.00
Key financial dates:
- 2019 annual results: February 13, 2020
"Quiet period1" starts January 14, 2020
- 2020 first-quarter results: May 7, 2020
"Quiet period1" starts April 7, 2020
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
https://www.legrandgroup.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
Contacts:
Investor relations Legrand
Ronan Marc
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.fr
Press relations
Publicis Consultants
Vilizara Lazarova
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34
Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr