Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31, 2019:

39,613 shares

- €22,028,507.31

In the second half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,462

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,741

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,172,869 shares for €77,417,308.62

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,154,756 shares for €76,352,891.15

Recap:

At the previous statement date (June 30, 2019), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

21,500 shares

- €23,128,324.76

In the first half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of buy-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 978

- Number of sell-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 1,877

- Buy-side traded volume in the half-year period: 355,053 shares, €20,738,000.46

- Sell-side traded volume in the half-year period: 683,772 shares, €40,526,428.31

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 shares

- €7,000,000

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 3,462 1,172,869 77,417,308.62 3,741 1,154,756 76,352,891.15 01/07/2019 8 2,000 129,940.00 02/07/2019 4 1,000 64,700.00 4 1,000 65,000.00 03/07/2019 23 6,000 392,640.00 04/07/2019 15 3,000 195,930.00 05/07/2019 69 22,737 1,461,306.99 08/07/2019 12 4,000 255,400.00 3 1,000 64,000.00 09/07/2019 36 18,000 1,139,400.00 10/07/2019 33 16,000 998,880.00 14 6,000 377,820.00 11/07/2019 32 16,000 1,000,000.00 29 12,000 753,000.00 12/07/2019 1 31 1,946.80 32 14,238 894,288.78 15/07/2019 31 19,969 1,258,845.76 55 24,748 1,565,558.48 16/07/2019 4 4,000 253,000.00 22 14,000 890,540.00 17/07/2019 25 18,000 1,150,020.00 47 22,000 1,409,540.00 18/07/2019 50 18,000 1,141,380.00 24 12,336 784,446.24 19/07/2019 24 12,000 764,400.00 29 15,664 1,000,772.96 22/07/2019 7 4,028 257,590.60 24 8,000 512,800.00 23/07/2019 2 2,000 128,200.00 36 17,000 1,096,500.00 24/07/2019 12 5,000 322,600.00 22 8,000 518,800.00 25/07/2019 57 22,000 1,428,020.00 61 17,000 1,111,120.00 26/07/2019 12 6,000 388,920.00 29 12,000 778,920.00 29/07/2019 20 8,000 518,400.00 32 9,279 602,856.63 30/07/2019 38 23,615 1,517,736.05 3 2,002 128,848.72 31/07/2019 15 4,017 253,994.91 49 16,000 1,019,520.00 01/08/2019 34 12,735 813,766.50 41 24,850 1,601,582.50 02/08/2019 96 24,265 1,563,879.25 13 10,000 645,600.00 05/08/2019 61 24,000 1,505,040.00 06/08/2019 61 21,013 1,295,871.71 21 11,000 681,450.00 07/08/2019 74 17,987 1,110,157.64 51 19,000 1,176,480.00 08/08/2019 29 13,000 807,820.00 79 24,000 1,496,880.00 09/08/2019 49 16,000 997,440.00 21 10,000 624,700.00 12/08/2019 39 13,000 811,980.00 56 14,000 877,660.00 13/08/2019 43 10,000 617,900.00 31 12,000 747,120.00 14/08/2019 76 22,000 1,354,320.00 15/08/2019 28 12,000 726,000.00 23 8,000 485,760.00 16/08/2019 5 4,000 243,400.00 19/08/2019 15 3,535 218,745.80 41 17,000 1,053,150.00 20/08/2019 64 16,478 1,022,624.68 40 11,376 707,473.44 21/08/2019 51 9,637 602,505.24 22/08/2019 48 14,500 909,440.00 49 12,630 793,542.90 23/08/2019 90 23,700 1,485,042.00 49 17,733 1,114,873.71 26/08/2019 56 18,000 1,118,340.00 65 23,500 1,463,580.00 27/08/2019 61 18,000 1,120,680.00 62 20,521 1,281,331.24 28/08/2019 56 19,000 1,180,280.00 53 14,000 871,780.00 29/08/2019 87 23,000 1,450,840.00 30/08/2019 32 10,000 640,100.00 02/09/2019 10 2,000 128,100.00 4 2,000 128,740.00 03/09/2019 34 14,000 898,240.00 29 12,000 771,120.00 04/09/2019 19 5,000 322,350.00 32 7,000 452,270.00 05/09/2019 63 14,000 912,100.00 06/09/2019 23 8,000 523,680.00 25 6,000 393,720.00 09/09/2019 22 5,000 328,900.00 10/09/2019 65 17,000 1,109,930.00 57 14,000 917,140.00 11/09/2019 86 17,000 1,114,350.00 69 13,746 903,524.58 12/09/2019 61 12,000 792,720.00 13/09/2019 8 2,000 133,420.00 36 4,000 267,160.00 16/09/2019 21 7,000 463,190.00 5 2,000 132,700.00 17/09/2019 36 9,000 590,490.00 20 6,000 394,800.00 18/09/2019 15 7,000 458,920.00 19 5,000 328,300.00 19/09/2019 21 3,460 227,529.60 19 7,000 461,020.00 20/09/2019 15 5,540 363,811.80 4 2,000 131,600.00 23/09/2019 25 10,000 650,800.00 1 1,000 65,100.00 24/09/2019 42 11,000 713,900.00 30 8,000 520,080.00 25/09/2019 60 17,000 1,087,320.00 26/09/2019 45 13,064 838,839.44 50 17,000 1,092,930.00 27/09/2019 22 6,937 447,089.65 41 15,000 970,350.00 30/09/2019 11 2,000 130,540.00 28 8,000 522,640.00 01/10/2019 69 19,111 1,256,166.03 66 16,920 1,118,919.60 02/10/2019 56 21,000 1,354,290.00 14 5,000 323,600.00 03/10/2019 56 19,615 1,254,771.55 71 23,050 1,479,349.00 04/10/2019 17 8,137 525,894.31 63 23,000 1,495,690.00 07/10/2019 12 6,500 427,245.00 63 20,000 1,325,800.00 08/10/2019 65 24,540 1,613,505.00 09/10/2019 21 8,000 524,000.00 41 12,000 787,920.00 10/10/2019 31 19,000 1,238,800.00 54 19,000 1,242,410.00 11/10/2019 19 7,000 461,930.00 88 24,000 1,593,600.00 14/10/2019 10 3,005 201,034.50 11 4,000 269,000.00 15/10/2019 1 516 34,984.80 71 13,000 889,200.00 17/10/2019 3 1,000 69,500.00 10 3,000 209,250.00 18/10/2019 29 10,000 692,200.00 12 7,000 485,310.00 21/10/2019 60 21,000 1,438,710.00 65 18,000 1,235,880.00 22/10/2019 44 14,057 971,619.84 55 19,000 1,315,560.00 23/10/2019 54 11,161 770,220.61 34 10,000 692,300.00 24/10/2019 35 9,782 677,403.50 42 12,000 832,800.00 25/10/2019 27 8,148 563,923.08 38 10,000 694,700.00 28/10/2019 5 2,058 143,236.80 9 2,000 139,600.00 30/10/2019 11 3,942 274,166.10 19 4,000 279,600.00 31/10/2019 11 4,000 278,200.00 9 4,000 279,400.00 06/11/2019 2 1,000 70,900.00 07/11/2019 78 25,500 1,770,720.00 59 18,000 1,256,220.00 08/11/2019 1 1,000 70,200.00 15 5,000 352,000.00 11/11/2019 5 2,000 141,800.00 13/11/2019 1 500 36,000.00 19/11/2019 2 1,000 72,400.00 21/11/2019 60 20,000 1,420,600.00 14 4,520 321,688.40 22/11/2019 26 11,866 842,130.02 65 14,593 1,039,751.25 25/11/2019 13 8,000 573,760.00 61 10,000 718,500.00 26/11/2019 14 8,000 574,960.00 47 10,000 721,000.00 27/11/2019 25 11,000 794,090.00 58 9,692 700,537.76 28/11/2019 40 9,815 705,011.45 56 9,500 683,240.00 29/11/2019 55 11,000 789,250.00 20 5,000 359,750.00 02/12/2019 36 11,000 787,600.00 21 6,500 469,170.00 03/12/2019 72 19,000 1,353,180.00 40 12,560 900,426.40 04/12/2019 6 3,000 214,740.00 40 12,440 892,321.20 05/12/2019 12 3,500 253,750.00 06/12/2019 1 500 36,450.00 09/12/2019 3 2,000 146,040.00 24 4,900 358,386.00 10/12/2019 31 14,000 1,016,820.00 20 7,000 509,670.00 11/12/2019 43 15,000 1,087,650.00 36 15,000 1,090,350.00 12/12/2019 22 10,000 730,300.00 42 14,500 1,061,110.00 13/12/2019 60 20,500 1,488,300.00 48 8,500 622,030.00 16/12/2019 68 15,321 1,122,110.04 17/12/2019 7 1,500 110,145.00 14 3,500 258,160.00 18/12/2019 42 13,000 958,360.00 21 6,500 480,740.00 19/12/2019 39 14,000 1,025,640.00 39 15,000 1,101,450.00 20/12/2019 28 9,000 664,200.00 36 9,352 691,112.80 23/12/2019 3 2,000 147,100.00 24/12/2019 6 2,648 196,243.28 30/12/2019 72 20,505 1,504,451.85 31/12/2019 11 6,000 436,860.00 4 1,000 73,000.00

Key financial dates:

2019 annual results: February 13, 2020

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 14, 2020

"Quiet period " starts January 14, 2020 2020 first-quarter results: May 7, 2020

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 7, 2020

"Quiet period " starts April 7, 2020 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005232/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Legrand

Ronan Marc

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.fr

Press relations

Publicis Consultants

Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34

Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr