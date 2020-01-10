Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ), ISIN Code: FR0013451333 Stock symbol: FDJ, (Paris:FDJ) the largest player in the French gaming industry, announces its 2020 financial communication calendar.

Event Date Stakes and results 2019 February, Thursday 13 premarket Quiet period from January, Monday 13 Stakes and revenues Q1 2020 April, Tuesday 21 aftermarket Quiet period from April, Monday 6 AGM April, Thursday 22 Stakes and results H1 2020 July, Wednesday 29 aftermarket Quiet period from June, Monday 29 Stakes and revenues 9M 2020 October, Wednesday 14 aftermarket Quiet period from September Wednesday 30

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ)

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games draw games (Loto, Euromillions, …) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, jeux Mission Patrimoine, Astro, Vegas, …) and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, the largest proximity network in France, a growing market, investments, and a strategic innovation drive enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network. In 2018, with 25 million players and over 30,000 points of sale, FDJ collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to public finances and paid commissions of €785 million to its offline distribution network.

FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA)

