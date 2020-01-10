Regulatory News:
La Française des Jeux (FDJ), ISIN Code: FR0013451333 Stock symbol: FDJ, (Paris:FDJ) the largest player in the French gaming industry, announces its 2020 financial communication calendar.
Event
Date
Stakes and results 2019
February, Thursday 13 premarket
Quiet period from January, Monday 13
Stakes and revenues Q1 2020
April, Tuesday 21 aftermarket
Quiet period from April, Monday 6
AGM
April, Thursday 22
Stakes and results H1 2020
July, Wednesday 29 aftermarket
Quiet period from June, Monday 29
Stakes and revenues 9M 2020
October, Wednesday 14 aftermarket
Quiet period from September Wednesday 30
About La Française des Jeux (FDJ)
FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games draw games (Loto, Euromillions, …) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, jeux Mission Patrimoine, Astro, Vegas, …) and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, the largest proximity network in France, a growing market, investments, and a strategic innovation drive enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network. In 2018, with 25 million players and over 30,000 points of sale, FDJ collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to public finances and paid commissions of €785 million to its offline distribution network.
FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA)
For further information, www.groupefdj.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005391/en/
Contacts:
La Française des Jeux (FDJ)