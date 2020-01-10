Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.01.2020 | 18:16
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 10

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 10 January 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 6,977 ordinary shares of 50p each at a price of 1779.4711p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 156,051 ordinary shares held in treasury and 13,362,748 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 13,518,799.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

© 2020 PR Newswire