Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591068 ISIN: FR0000127771 Ticker-Symbol: VVU 
Tradegate
10.01.20
18:09 Uhr
25,750 Euro
-0,230
-0,89 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,780
26,010
18:46
25,770
26,020
18:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIASET
MEDIASET SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDIASET SPA2,639-0,34 %
VIVENDI SA25,750-0,89 %