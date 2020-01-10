Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) deplores today's irregular approval by the Mediaset Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of the new merger plan regarding MediaForEurope.

The new plan has only gained approval because of the unlawful refusal to allow Simon Fiduciaria (which holds 19.9% of Mediaset share capital) to vote, relying on an interpretation of the Italian media law which is contrary to the EU Treaty.

In addition, the new plan was adopted ignoring Italian law procedures regarding trans-border mergers, including the withdrawal rights for shareholders, and has merely removed some blatantly abusive clauses, without modifying the disproportionate rights granted to Fininvest.

All recent judicial decisions and opinions, in particular from the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union in December, have not discouraged Fininvest's representatives in the Mediaset Board from depriving minority shareholders of their most basic rights.

The Mediaset Board has once again placed the company in a situation of serious legal uncertainty.

