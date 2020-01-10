JMQ Law: John M. Quinn & Associates Highlights Key Impacts of New 2020 Illinois Road Laws

ROSELLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / The attorneys at Roselle, Il based JMQ Law are reaching out to the community to share their perspectives on six of the new Illinois laws for 2020, which will impact anyone who needs to use Illinois' roads. In recent years, Illinois, like other states, has been tightening road usage laws.

John M. Quinn, speaking on behalf of the firm, says, "Many are delighted that Illinois will become the 11th state to legalize marijuana for those over 21. However, they really need to understand that driving while under the influence carries serious penalties. These six new road laws are intended to help improve safety by raising penalties for violations. However, the consequences extend further than heavier fines alone."

In 2020, there is a greater likelihood of being caught on camera thanks to HB 331: The Expressway Camera Act. Also known as the Tamara Clayton Act, it requires state law enforcement and transportation agencies to work together to increase the number of cameras on Cook County highways. The new law allows any law enforcement agency in the area to use images from the cameras to investigate gunfire or detect hazards on roadways. It may lead to detection of other infractions that might otherwise have gone undetected as well.

Starting with SB 87, this new law bans tinted or smoked lenses or covers from being installed on car headlights. Although headlight and real tints may look stylish, they are now banned in Illinois. This means all motor vehicles with smoked or tinted lenses or covers are prohibited from using Illinois roadways.

With SB 86, drivers will not be allowed to use an electronic device to stream or watch videos while on the road. Fines will be enforced for violations: $75 for a first offense, $100 for a second, $125 for a third and $150 for a fourth and any subsequent offense.

After three Illinois State Troopers were killed in crashes while on duty this year, the state's Scott's Law (SB 1862) has been updated. As of January 1, 2020, it requires drivers to change lanes, slow down and proceed with caution when approaching emergency vehicles or disabled cars on the side of the highway. Every vehicle which fails to do so faces much higher fines, with at least $250 for the first violation and at least $750 for the second. Fines could reach as high as $10,000 per violation.

Extra caution is also needed on roads to comply with HB 1873, which covers driving carefully around school buses. From now on, the fine for illegally passing a school bus is doubled from $150 to $300 for the first violation. Further violations are fined at $1,000 each.

Under SB 1496, the maximum penalty for hitting a worker in a construction zone has increased to $25,000. However, anyone who disobeys traffic-control devices in a highway construction or maintenance zone will face fines between $100 and $1,000.

Quinn concludes, "These new laws are intended to make driving on Illinois roads safer for everyone. Should your license get suspended or revoked, we can help get your Illinois license reinstated in the most efficient and timely manner possible. If you are an out of state driver who has had their license put on hold by Illinois, let us help you get it cleared."

Many people take the ability to drive for granted, and many are surprised at the hardships they face if their license is put on hold, suspended or revoked. JMQ Law, Ltd. has 20 years of experience helping in-state and out-of-state clients receive a hearing and have the license hold removed or get reinstated. Notably, they offer a free 30 minute consultation for those looking to have their Illinois license reinstated.

